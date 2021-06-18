Team confident ahead of matchup

A 15-hour bus trip would ruin just about anyone's mood, but the Komets weren't sweating that as they took off for Allen, Texas, on Wednesday night. The Allen Americans awaited – Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is 8 p.m. today – and the Komets were enjoying the ride, bumpy as it may be, as they look to win a conference championship for the first time since joining the ECHL in 2012.

“Everybody's in a great mood. We're a confident team, but we're not overconfident,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “We know that we're going to be facing a very, very good hockey team and we're going to have to be ready for them as somebody we haven't seen this season.”

The series could potentially have five games within six days to continue a grueling stretch. Between May 28 and Monday's series-clincher against the Wichita Thunder, a span of 18 days, the Komets played 11 games in four cities with only three games at Memorial Coliseum. Meanwhile, the Americans, the top seed in the conference, have been off since finishing a sweep of Utah on June 11.

The Americans ousted Fort Wayne from the 2016 conference finals, 4-1 in a best-of-7 series, and the Komets have won all three meetings with Allen since, the most recent being Jan. 21, 2018. Later that year, the Komets lost their only other conference finals series, falling to the Colorado Eagles in overtime of Game 7. Both the Americans and Eagles went on to win Kelly Cups after ousting Fort Wayne.

Here's a breakdown of what could decide this best-of-5 and a prediction for the outcome:

Key players

Brandon Hawkins, Komets: Named the Komets' MVP on Wednesday, Hawkins had a quiet first round with one goal and two points, despite a team-best 16 shots. The Komets need him to get going offensively, especially on the power play where Fort Wayne was only 2 of 17 in the first round.

Spencer Asuchak, Americans: He had two goals and three points in the first round, after 21 goals and 37 points in 64 regular-season games. He has a knack for delivering in big spots and will be among those trying to create traffic in front of the Fort Wayne net.

Key matchups

Komets vs. Allen blue-liners: When it comes to creating offense from the back end, no one is better than the Americans, who have Les Lancaster (26 goals, 64 points in regular season), the ECHL's Defenseman of the Year, and Matt Register (5 goals, 52 points). The Komets are going to have to block shots and be ready for creative passing.

Allen goalies vs. Komets traffic: Allen has two solid netminders, Jake Paterson and C.J. Motte. Paterson faced the Komets with Toledo. Motte backstopped Quad City in its 2017 loss to Fort Wayne. A.J. Jenks, Justin Vaive, Matthew Boudens, Morgan Adams-Moisan and Zach Pochiro must wreak havoc in front of the net. It worked the last round.

Coaches

Ben Boudreau, Komets: By getting to the second round, Boudreau got a big boost to his résumé and a bargaining chip as his contract is expiring. He made some good decisions, including adding Oliver Cooper for Game 5, and has had to navigate dramas such as wild scheduling, playing in Wichita's practice arena, and moving the alternate captaincy from Shawn Szydlowski to Vaive. His second playoff series will be a much bigger test.

Steve Martinson, Americans: He's won 10 playoff championships in four leagues dating back to 1996, and you can count on his teams being prepared, physical and antagonistic. Look for Martinson to get his players to try and unnerve Fort Wayne and for the series to come down to special teams. Martinson has won 3 of 4 series and 16 of 22 playoff games against Fort Wayne, but his Rockford team squandered a 3-1 lead and lost in 2005 to the Komets.

Intangibles

Scheduling: The Americans opted for a 2-3 series so they could get the Friday and Saturday gates. That's dangerous, if Fort Wayne can steal a game in Texas as it did in Wichita. One has to wonder if fatigue will catch up with the Komets, who will have to spend much of their off day, Sunday, making the 975-mile drive back to Fort Wayne. Smartly, they opted to fly goalie Dylan Ferguson.

Inside knowledge: Pochiro played for the Americans two seasons ago, Nick Boka was there last season and goalie Justin Kapelmaster was there less than a month ago. The Komets should have insight into Allen's tendencies.

Prediction

Fort Wayne is dangerous with potentially three home games, but Allen has won nine straight and looks like the Cup favorite. Americans in 5.

