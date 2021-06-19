Miscues costly in opener

The Allen Americans pounced on seemingly every mistake the Komets made Friday night, and there were several of them, especially in the first period at the Allen Event Center.

Consequently, the Americans won the opening game of the Western Conference Finals 5-2 in Allen, Texas, paced by Corey Mackin's two goals and an assist.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 37 of 42 shots for the Komets, the third seed in the conference, including myriad saves from point-blank range after his team went down 5-2 early in the second period. For top-seeded Allen, C.J. Motte stopped 24 of 26 shots and improved to 2-4 against Fort Wayne in the playoffs, including his five-game loss with Quad City in the 2017 playoffs.

Game 2 of the best-of-5 series is 8 p.m. today at the Allen Event Center, where an announced crowd of 2,216 was on hand Friday night. The series will move back to Fort Wayne for Game 3 on Monday and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5 would also be at Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Americans have won 10 straight games, including a first-round sweep of the Utah Grizzlies. The Komets needed five games to oust the Wichita Thunder on Matthew Boudens' overtime goal Monday at the Coliseum.

The Komets' first great chance to score Friday came 4:28 into the first period, when Stephen Harper's shot from the right circle got just underneath Motte before Allen's Sam Ruopp cleared the crease of the puck.

Allen's Josh Lammon opened the scoring at 6:35, after teammate Samuel Laberge intercepted a Blake Siebenaler clearing attempt at the Fort Wayne blue line. On its next shot, Allen took a 2-0 lead; Scott Conway slithered his way through the defense before snapping a 20-foot shot past Ferguson at 7:21.

On just its 11th shot, Allen took a 3-0 lead when Mackin skated out of the corner unfettered and flicked a shot high on Ferguson at 11:46. The goal came just after a 10-minute delay to fix the partition that holds the glass up.

Fort Wayne's Randy Gazzola cut off the bleeding at 12:18 by wristing a shot from the blue line past Motte. And Justin Vaive added another goal for Fort Wayne at 17:16, barreling his way through a crowd to shove a rebound past Motte.

The Komets then got into penalty trouble and Allen's Mackin scored during a 5-on-3 advantage, with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 18:35, as Nick Boka (roughing) and Anthony Petruzzelli (slashing) sat in the penalty box.

The Americans continued to pounce on the Komets' mistakes, stealing the puck at their blue line and getting a Spencer Asuchak goal at the end of a 2-on-1 rush for a 5-2 lead 1:49 into the second period, shortly before Ferguson thwarted Mackin at the end of a 2-on-0 rush.

Motte thwarted Anthony Nellis on a shot from point-blank range 8:25 into the third period.

Fort Wayne was scoreless on four power plays. Allen was 1 for 6.

The Komets and Americans met in the playoffs once before, in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, and Allen won 4-1 in the best-of-7 series, aided by winning the first two games at the Coliseum.

Late Komets broadcaster Bob Chase's final game behind the mic was Game 2.

