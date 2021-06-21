Little time for K's to savor comeback

The magnitude of the Komets' 5-4 overtime victory late Saturday in Allen, Texas, cannot be overstated. It tied the Western Conference Finals against the Allen Americans at 1, turning the series into a best-of-3 with underdog Fort Wayne hosting all three potential games at Memorial Coliseum, starting at 7:30 p.m. today.

“That was an unbelievable feeling in that dressing room after the game,” said Oliver Cooper, who netted the winner by stealing an ill-advised Sam Ruopp pass from behind his net and blasting a shot from between the circles. “We're looking forward to trying to replicate that and do it again here moving forward.”

Enormity aside, the victory was unlikely for several reasons, including: The Komets trailed by three goals, to the conference's top team, with 12 minutes remaining in the game; the Komets were without Zach Pochiro, Marco Roy and Stephen Harper, their leading scorer in the playoffs, against a team that had won 10 in a row; the Americans had been 29-7-3 at the Allen Event Center, including the playoffs, with an 18-1-1 record when leading there at the second intermission.

But the Komets, the third seed in the conference, have shown all year they know how to thwart expectations. There have been 25 games in which they've trailed after the second period, and they've come back to win seven of them and salvage a point in another two.

Opposing teams have to be wary of falling behind early to the Komets, who are 19-0-3 when leading at the first intermission, and cognizant they're awfully good at comebacks.

“I think we're battle-tested, for sure,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “When you look up our record when we've been behind, that's the adversity that you go through during the year, it prepares you for situations like this.

“I give credit to our veteran group, all of our leaders; I thought they were instrumental in helping some of the first-year guys along in situations like this, just making sure they stay in the moment and don't get too high, don't get too low, don't give up. You've got to give everything you've got until the final buzzer, which is what we did and we ended up coming out successful.”

Alan Lyszczarczyk got Fort Wayne's third-period rally going by scoring off a rebound. Jackson Leef, playing his first game of the postseason, capitalized on a shot from the left circle. And Brandon Hawkins' slap shot from the left circle, with Ruopp in the penalty box for hooking, tied it at 16:42.

The Komets' power play, which was the ECHL's best during the regular season at 25.9% efficiency, had been 0 for 10 in the series and 2 for 26 in the playoffs before Hawkins' goal.

“We never lost hope,” Cooper said. “We believed the whole time that we could come back from anything. I mean, this is just building our confidence moving forward.”

Since entering the lineup for the decisive Game 5 against Wichita – a 4-3 overtime victory – Cooper, a rookie, has scored on 3 of 5 shots and has a team-best plus-5 rating.

Tonight's game will be the Komets' 14th in a span of 25 days, encompassing five cities and four states, but it will be only their fourth at the Coliseum. Allen has the benefit of more rest, but it's 5-4-1 in its last nine road games, winning its only first-round game at Utah, and 20-16-1 away from home.

The Komets are 18-9-0 at the Coliseum, including winning 2 of 3 against Wichita.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the fourth-seeded South Carolina Stingrays have a 2-1 lead over the second-seeded Greenville Swamp Rabbits, with Game 4 tonight at the Stingrays' practice arena.

A major decision Boudreau will have to make today is whether to go with goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who has started every game of the postseason and is 3-3 with a 3.17 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and a shutout. He got his first rest when Boudreau replaced him with Justin Kapelmaster to start the third period Saturday. The comeback from 4-1 ensued with Kapelmaster in the game, but he needed to stop only eight shots. He was with Allen a month ago.

Allen's Jake Paterson stopped 40 of 45 shots Saturday, after C.J. Motte stopped 24 of 26 in the 5-2 series-opening victory Friday.

“I'll say this, we've got an unbelievable group of guys and there's just a belief that, no matter what happens, we're going to give it our best,” Boudreau said.

