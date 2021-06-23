Komets in Kelly Cup Finals

Alan Lyszczarczyk's goal, after a steal and no-look pass from Shawn Szydlowski, sent the Komets into the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time.

“Szyd made a great play,” Lyszczarczyk said. “He just made an amazing pass on the backhand and I just finished it.”

The overtime goal Tuesday night cemented a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Allen Americans, the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, which dropped the Western Conference finals 3-1 to third-seeded Fort Wayne.

“It's going to be impossible for me to put into words,” said Szydlowski, going to his first finals since joining the Komets in 2013. “Obviously, we have not accomplished the goal yet that we set out to and that's fresh in our minds. We're going to go out and enjoy it because we don't have long to because we're headed out on a bus (to the next series) tomorrow, but there's no place I'd rather be.”

A goal by Matthew Boudens 15:50 into the third period, when he chipped a Brandon Hawkins pass over goaltender C.J. Motte, forced extra time in front of 3,908 fans.

The Komets are 3-0 in overtime games in the playoffs and captured the Bruce Taylor Trophy as Western Conference champions.

“I feel great that we accomplished something so special,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “But I don't believe our journey's done just yet.”

The South Carolina Stingrays awaited the winner of this series, after they ousted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-1 in a series that ended Monday. Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals will be Friday in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the best-of-5 series will have a 2-3 format.

The Komets have played 15 games in a span of 26 days, encompassing five cities and four states, with only five at the Coliseum.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 21 shots for the Komets. Motte thwarted 37.

A bizarre penalty set up Allen for the game's first goal. Ferguson was behind his net and flicked the puck, but it hit teammate Mathieu Brodeur and landed in his glove. With Allen players behind and in front of him, Ferguson didn't drop the puck and got a penalty for delay of game. On the ensuing power play, Scott Conway scored with a wicked wrist from the left circle at 12:03.

Fort Wayne got another delay-of-game penalty at 17:44, when Brodeur shot the puck into the stands, and Ferguson followed with a bevy of saves, while Motte also had to come up big and foil Anthony Petruzzelli on a short-handed breakaway rush.

The Komets continued to get a slew of offensive chances, including a blistering Anthony Nellis shot from between the circles 10:24 into the second period that Motte blocked. Anthony Nellis was unwinding for a shot during a power play at 12:28 and was cross-checked from behind by Spencer Asuchak. No penalty was called and it set up Allen's Corey Mackin to score a short-handed goal, on a 12-foot backhand shot, at 13:01.

Fort Wayne's Stephen Harper answered at 16:36 by backhanding the rebound of a Szydlowski blue-line shot enough that it barely crossed the goal line.

There was physical intensity in the third period, right about the time Allen defenseman Ben Carroll preserved the score by blocking a 50-foot Brodeur shot as Motte was caught playing the puck way out of the net. Motte made a big stop at 7:25, with his mask, stopping a Nick Boka blue-line shot. Motte foiled Boka again, on a wraparound attempt, at 9:39.

