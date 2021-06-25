Determined teams to face off for Kelly Cup

From Brandon Hawkins' rocketing shots, to Shawn Szydlowski's no-look passes and Dylan Ferguson's acrobatic goaltending, the Komets play with panache.

But it takes a lot more than that to win playoff games, as the Komets have proven on their run to the Kelly Cup Finals. They've shown grit – blocking shots, battling through injuries and poor officiating, and suffering through brutal travel – and it's led them to upsets of the Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder.

The Komets' opponent in the best-of-5 finals, the South Carolina Stingrays, have exhibited the same type of underdog determination, ousting the league's top seed, the Florida Everblades, by winning Games 4 and 5 on the road, and then the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Fort Wayne built its team with the playoffs in mind and now the Komets are seeing the rewards, as just about everyone has stepped up at crucial moments. Eleven different players have scored the team's 28 goals heading into tonight's Game 1 at the Carolina Ice Palace, a 550-seat practice arena in North Charleston, South Carolina.

These teams are identical in a lot of ways, and we break down what could decide this series:

Key players

Dylan Ferguson, Komets: Ferguson has played 519 minutes in the playoffs – Justin Kapelmaster played the other 23 – and Ferguson has done it amid a brutal schedule. Ferguson, who wasn't clearly the Komets' No. 1 goalie before Robbie Beydoun was injured the final week of the season, has gone 5-3 with a 3.01 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and one shutout. The Komets won't win if he doesn't keep it up.

Matthew Weis, Stingrays: The forward had 10 goals and 29 points in 39 regular-season games. But he's been at another level in the playoffs, totaling three goals and a nine points in nine games. He's done the bulk of his damage (one goal, five points) on South Carolina's power play, which is 7 for 36.

Key matchups

Komets forwards vs. Stingrays goalie Hunter Shepard: The Komets have, finally, figured out that they need traffic in front of the opposing net to be successful. Matthew Boudens' series-winner against Wichita in overtime was a great example. Boudens, Justin Vaive and A.J. Jenks must keep it up against Shepard, who has been in net all but one period for the Stingrays – going 6-3 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 SP.

Andrew Cherniwchan vs. Komets defense: Remember the fits Spencer Asuchak caused the Komets in the last round? Get ready for more from Cherniwchan, an experienced, opportunistic player who can get under one's skin. He had 21 goals and 48 points in 68 regular-season games.

Coaches

Ben Boudreau, Komets: His timing with lineup changes – such as inserting Oliver Cooper in the first round, Jackson Leef in the second round – have been difference-makers in his first postseason. His challenge will be making sure the Komets are ready to go from the drop of the puck because early deficits have been a problem.

Ryan Blair, Stingrays: He's proved he can get his team motivated at the best times – it won its final six games to make the postseason, has dealt with the North Charleston Coliseum not being available, and has been good on the road (just ask Florida). Blair's team plays smartly.

Intangibles

Penalties: The Komets were the most penalized team during the regular season (18.14 minutes per game) and remain so in the playoffs (15.33). The Stingrays are averaging a league-low 9.11 in the postseason after they were second lowest at 11.16 in the regular season. Both teams have good power plays but the difference is on the penalty kill, where South Carolina is only 78.6% in the playoffs.

Scheduling: The Komets stole a game on road ice in each of the first two series and would like to do so again. They'll have to avoid delay-of-game penalties, especially with lower-than-regulation glass at the Ice Palace, but it's huge that the Stingrays won't have the full force of their fan base in the stands. Tonight will be the Komets' 16th game in 29 days, covering five states. They have traveled 7,565 miles (3,835 by bus, 3,730 by airplane) along the way and are feeling the effects of it.

Prediction

The 2-3 format benefits the Komets, who are 4-1 at home. That may be the slight edge they need. Komets win in 5.

