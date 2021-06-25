Komets have proved rink doesn't matter

The first two games of the Kelly Cup Finals, between the Komets and South Carolina Stingrays, will be played at the Carolina Ice Palace – a 550-seat practice rink with a ceiling low enough for pucks to hit it and glass that isn't regulation height.

But it's keeping in the spirit of the thing in this indescribably weird ECHL season, which continues with Game 1 of the best-of-5 series tonight.

“Where we'll be playing, that's actually where I learned to play hockey, which is kind of funny,” said Komets forward Justin Vaive, 31.

Vaive's father, longtime NHL star Rick Vaive, was the first coach of the Stingrays. He led them from 1993 to 1998, winning the 1997 playoff championship – the first of three Kelly Cups the Stingrays have captured.

The Komets have won nine playoff titles in their 69 seasons but none since they joined the ECHL in 2012 fresh off a Central Hockey League title.

“My first true memories of going to hockey games and being in a locker room and being on the ice and stuff, it's from the (North Charleston) Coliseum down there. So that's what I grew up knowing and cheering for,” said Justin Vaive, whose family no longer lives in North Charleston, though he's run into former youth teammates there.

“I still remember vividly when they won the Kelly Cup and they came home with it. At that age (of 7), to me it was like the Stanley Cup. It was the only thing I'd been around. Every time I do go back and play there, it's pretty cool to remember how big everything seemed when I was that age and how different it is now coming back.”

The Stingrays, the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, are playing at the Ice Palace because the HBO Show “The Righteous Gemstones” is filming at the Coliseum. The Stingrays, who have upset the regular-season champion Florida Everblades and the Greenville Swamps Rabbits, are 3-1 at the Ice Palace in the postseason and 3-2 on the road.

The Komets, the third seed from the Western Conference, are 4-1 at Memorial Coliseum and 2-2 on the road, through upsets of the Wichita Thunder and Allen Americans. The Komets stole a game on road ice in each of those series, and they're hoping to do at least the same this time, before the series shifts to the Coliseum for Games 3-5.

“They obviously have a very good team,” Komets forward Shawn Szydlowski said of the Stingrays, who squeaked into the playoffs by winning their final six games. “They're very similar to Allen in the sense that they're very skilled and can put the puck in the back of the net. They have some good veteran leadership, too. They're obviously playing in a practice rink, which is going to be a little different, but we're looking forward to the challenge. And I think they're the team we want to play after what happened in the regular season.”

The Komets played only 50 regular-season games, not including a forfeit, because they started two months after the 13 other teams. Fort Wayne skated 40 games against Wheeling and Indy, and being swept by the Stingrays in a three-game set in March at the North Charleston Coliseum was, to critics, proof the Komets wouldn't succeed against other teams.

Fort Wayne's postseason, though, has included winning one of two at Wichita's practice rink and enduring grueling travel – tonight's game will be the Komets' 16th in 29 days in five cities – while the Stingrays had to win Games 4 and 5 at Florida in the first round.

Neither the Komets nor the Stingrays think their regular-season series is particularly meaningful right now.

“To be honest, I don't think it's overly relevant,” Stingrays coach Ryan Blair said. “It's the postseason. It's a whole new season and a different time of year. You see different things coming from the same player. Obviously, we've got to focus on our group and what our group is doing right now, and focus on Fort Wayne and what they're doing right now.

“Both teams are playing good hockey, and that's the reason they're both in the Kelly Cup Finals. I think it's a matter of what both teams are doing as of late and less about our three-game set back in March.”

