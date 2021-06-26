Hawkins lifts Komets in opener

Brandon Hawkins was one of the ECHL's most formidable shooters during the regular season, totaling 23 goals in just 37 games. He had been held reasonably in check through the first two rounds of the playoffs, but that ended in a big way Friday night in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Hawkins' hat trick helped propel the Komets to a dominating 7-2 victory Friday over the South Carolina Stingrays in the opening game of the best-of-5 Kelly Cup Finals.

“You know what? I'd been getting my shots and been getting my chances. In my eyes, I was hoping it was a matter of time before one goes in and it starts clicking. At the same time, I don't get any of those goals without (my teammates). I've never been able to do it on my own, so it's nice to be with people I click with,” said Hawkins, who has five goals and seven points in 10 playoff games.

His hat trick was the first by a player in the Kelly Cup Finals since 2007, when Idaho's Greg Rallo accomplished the feat, and the first by a Fort Wayne player in a playoff game since Matt Syroczynski in the 2010 International Hockey League Finals.

The Komets got major contributions from their former University of New Brunswick players: Marcus McIvor and Oliver Cooper had goals; and McIvor, Matt Murphy, Randy Gazzola and Matthew Boudens, the one non-rookie of the UNB bunch, added assists.

“We're not trying to blow it up as more than just what it was – another hockey game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We had to be ready to play these guys. We knew it would be really tough. We're trying to stay in the moment, like we've been talking about, and not get too high on ourselves because we know that kind of a game is a one-off. South Carolina is going to give us their best game coming back.”

The Komets have nine playoff championships in 69 years, the latest being the 2012 Central Hockey League title, and the Stingrays have won three Kelly Cup titles.

Fort Wayne goaltender Dylan Ferguson stopped 25 of 27 shots. South Carolina's Hunter Shepard stopped 22 of 27 shots before he was replaced by Jake Kupsky, who turned away all three he faced. The Komets scored on 1 of 4 power plays. The Stingrays were 2 of 7.

The game was at the Stingrays' 550-seat practice facility, the Carolina Ice Palace, because the North Charleston Coliseum was booked with filming of HBO's “The Righteous Gemstones.”

“I was skating around in the morning skate, and I thought this rink would benefit (Hawkins) because as soon as he got over the blue line, he'd be closer to the net and when he's getting closer to the net, he's extremely tough to stop,” Boudreau said. “I think he's built for an arena like this.”

McIvor opened the scoring with a shot from the right circle 10:26 into the first period. Hawkins finished off a give-and-go with Nick Boka just 53 seconds later. Cooper made it 3-0 by outracing Cole Ully to the puck and scoring on a breakaway, as the Komets were short-handed 3:14 into the second period.

After a Caleb Herbert power-play goal, the Komets' power play answered with Hawkins netting a slap shot from the left circle at 14:29. A nifty move by Murphy at the offensive blue line set up a give-and-go between Anthony Nellis and Shawn Szydlowski that ended in a Nellis redirection goal for a 5-1 lead at 19:48.

Hawkins polished off his hat trick with a shot from the left circle.

