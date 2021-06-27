K's expect tougher game

The Komets walloped the South Carolina Stingrays in the opening game of the Kelly Cup Finals – Brandon Hawkins' three goals paced a 7-2 victory Friday – but Fort Wayne isn't expecting more of the same. They know full well that the Stingrays are too good, too resilient, to let something like that happen again in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Today's Game 2 of the best-of-5 series figures to be more closely matched.

“We expect them to come out with a hard push and I think, and hope, we'll be ready,” said Hawkins, whose hat trick Friday was Fort Wayne's first in a playoff game since Matt Syroczynski in the International Hockey League's 2010 Turner Cup Finals.

It was also the first hat trick in the Kelly Cup Finals since 2007, when Idaho's Greg Rallo accomplished the feat en route to a Cup.

The Komets have won nine championships in their 69 seasons, including five since they dropped to the Double-A level of hockey in 1999, the last coming in 2012 in the Central Hockey League. The Stingrays, founded in 1996, have won three Kelly Cups – tied with the defunct Alaska Aces for the most in ECHL history.

The Stingrays' hopes of winning a fourth Cup rest largely with their ability to not get swept in the two games at the Carolina Ice Palace, the 550-seat practice arena in which they're playing because HBO's “The Righteous Gemstones” is filming at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Marcus McIvor's first professional goal got the offensive onslaught going for the Komets, who also received goals from Oliver Cooper, Anthony Nellis and A.J. Jenks, while Dylan Ferguson stopped 25 of 27 shots.

“South Carolina is going to give us their best game coming back,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I compare it to the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning. After they got beat 8-nothing (in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals), New York came back and played their best game (and won 3-2 in overtime), so we can't enjoy it for too long. We've got to be ready to play the same way the next game.”

It should be noted, the Lightning won the series on home ice and that's what the Komets will have an opportunity to do – regardless of what happens tonight at the Carolina Ice Palace.

Game 3 will be at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be there Friday and Saturday.

In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Komets upset the Wichita Thunder and Allen Americans after stealing a game on the road. They won Game 1 against Wichita, 3-2, then got dominated in a 5-2 loss in Game 2. Against Allen, the Komets were dominated in Game 1, losing 5-2, then stole Game 2 with a 5-4 come-from-behind overtime victory, capped by a Cooper goal.

In other words, one lopsided victory doesn't necessarily carry over to the next game. Fort Wayne is 3-2-0 away from Memorial Coliseum in the postseason; South Carolina is 3-2-0 at the Ice Palace.

The Stingrays have already proved themselves resilient: They ousted the regular-season champion Florida Everblades by winning Games 4 and 5 on the road; and after they lost 5-2 in Game 2 against Greenville, the Stingrays came back to win Games 3 and 4 and take that second-round series.

The Stingrays will need better performances from about everyone today. Their only goals Friday came from Caleb Herbert, after his team was already down three, and Max Gottlieb, who finished the scoring. Goalie Hunter Shepard stopped 22 of 29 shots before he was replaced by Jake Kupsky.

Fort Wayne is hoping its role players continue to step up as they have been. On Friday, it was McIvor's turn, scoring his first professional goal after an Alan Lyszczarczyk drop pass.

“That fired everybody up and we all rallied around him because he really deserved it,” Hawkins said of McIvor, who assisted on his third goal and finished with a plus-3 rating and three shots.

McIvor was scoreless in his previous three playoff games, on the heels of a regular season with seven assists and a plus-9 rating in 27 games.

“Everybody loves him,” Boudreau said. “Once he scored, there was an adrenaline going through (the bench). He was tough to beat defensively, he was making plays, and he ended up with a multi-point game. So I thought McIvor was a standout.”

