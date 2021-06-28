Komets come home tied at 1

The South Carolina Stingrays answered strongly Sunday with a 4-2 victory over the Komets in North Charleston, South Carolina, where the Stingrays had been humbled on their home ice – if you can call it that – in the opening game of the Kelly Cup Finals.

The best-of-5 series is now tied at 1 as the Komets try to capture their first Kelly Cup, and 10th championship in 69 seasons, and the Stingrays hope to become the first team to win four ECHL titles.

“We still feel good, coming here and stealing 1 of 2 (games), but we needed to get greedy once we got the first one,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We really wanted to make sure that we were coming home with two, and we got outplayed tonight where it really counts. I thought they were more desperate to win those battles.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Dylan Ferguson stopped 26 of 30 shots, allowing goals to Max Novak, Dan DeSalvo, Cole Ully and Caleb Herbert. South Carolina's Hunter Shepard foiled 20 of 22 shots and was bested by Anthony Nellis and Stephen Harper.

Games 1 and 2 were played at the 550-seat Carolina Ice Palace, the Stingrays' practice facility, because HBO's “The Righteous Gemstones” was filming at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Komets have stolen a road game in all three 2-3 formatted playoff series, including upsets of the Wichita Thunder and Allen Americans, and they dominated the Stingrays with a 7-2 victory Friday that included a Brandon Hawkins hat trick.

“We'd talked about it and teams like (South Carolina), they're going to come back hard. It's a good hockey team,” Anthony Petruzzelli said. “I don't think the 7-2 score the other night reflected that. We knew they were going to come with a better effort and they showed us.”

Game 3 will be at Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Obviously, you come into these types of situations with two games on the road and it's imperative that you get at least one,” Petruzzelli said. “So that's all that matters now, (as) it comes down to a three-game series back at home. We like that, you know? We'll take two out of three at home and we feel very good about it.”

The Komets were 0 for 2 on power plays and they're 1 for 6 in the series. The Stingrays were 1 for 4, Novak giving them a 1-0 lead 2:30 into the second period off a rebound, and they're 3 for 12 in the series.

“We've played 11 games in the playoffs, and we've been the most penalized team 10 out of 11 of those games,” Boudreau said. “It certainly gets frustrating watching the referees call penalties against us, but not call them against the other team with the exact same type of slashes, same types of punches. For a coach, it's frustrating to play through it; we're not getting the benefit of the doubt when it comes to drawing penalties.”

All the scoring came in the second period. Nellis tied it at 1, off the rebound of a Shawn Szydlowski shot, just 18 seconds after Novak's goal. A Novak pass from behind the Fort Wayne net set up DeSalvo for a goal from between the circles at 6:28.

Things then got wild.

Ully made it 3-1 with a snipe from the right circle at 16:22. A scramble for the puck in the crease set up Fort Wayne's Harper to score 18 seconds later and neither the fans nor Stingrays coach Ryan Blair thought it should have counted, but there were no video-replay capabilities at the Ice Palace to look for goaltender interference. Herbert scored off a rebound for a 4-2 lead at 17:18.

Those three goals in the span of 56 seconds set a Kelly Cup Finals record; the previous mark for quickest three goals, in any period, was within 1:17 of a 2006 game between the Alaska Aces and Gwinnett Gladiators.

Shepard had big third-period saves on Marcus McIvor from the slot, Blake Siebenaler from the right circle, Harper from 30 feet out, and Nick Boka after he split the defense. Ferguson, meanwhile, stopped Matthew Weis on a breakaway rush.

