K's to feed off full-capacity crowd

The Komets are back to full capacity at Memorial Coliseum for the first time in over 15 months, and expecting their largest crowd in that time, so it should mean a significant home-ice advantage.

Especially if they play the blue-collar style of hockey they're preaching.

The Kelly Cup Finals are tied at 1 and the Komets need to win two of the remaining three games at the Coliseum – today, Friday and (if necessary) Saturday – to capture their first championship since winning the Central Hockey League's 2012 title, just before they joined the ECHL. The Stingrays are trying to become the first team to win four Kelly Cups, their most recent coming in 2009.

“We feel pretty good coming home, especially with the fact the building is going to full capacity,” Komets forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “There are a lot of young guys on the team who will get to experience that for the first time. I think it's really going to help us out here.”

The Komets won the opening game of the series 7-2 at North Charleston, South Carolina, paced by a Brandon Hawkins hat trick, then lost 4-2 in Game 2. Those games were played in front of 553 fans at the Stingrays' practice facility because HBO's “The Righteous Gemstones” was filming at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Capacity at Memorial Coliseum is back to 10,476, after Fort Wayne was restricted to fractions of that because of local health regulations during the pandemic. The Komets averaged 2,846 fans during the regular season (fourth highest in the league), and are averaging 3,574 during the playoffs (second to Florida's 3,589), all well below Fort Wayne's league-best average of 8,090 last season.

More than 6,620 tickets for today's game had been sold as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Komets want to get back to a physical, forechecking style – chipping the puck in deep and banging bodies to set up goals with traffic in front of the net – after they were caught playing too much of an end-to-end game Sunday. Gritty hockey tends to get the Fort Wayne fans going and the Komets hope to feed off that energy.

“We're not a big rush team, we're a great forechecking team, and I felt we had turnovers off the rush rather than getting it behind the defense (in Game 2),” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose team is 4-1 in the playoffs at The Jungle. “Our game plan, we have to be playing the same way for 60 minutes. I know on home ice we've been great, and that's going to be the expectation, but I think it's a quick realization that this thing isn't going to be easy and they're not going to hand us anything. We need to find a way to get back in the win column.”

Anthony Nellis was the only Fort Wayne player to score in both Games 1 and 2, and he leads the ECHL in playoff goals (seven) and points (12). South Carolina's Matthew Weis has three goals and 11 points, but only two assists in the series. South Carolina's Caleb Herbert has been the biggest problem with two goals and an assist in the series.

“We've got to definitely get back to forechecking the puck a little bit more,” Petruzzelli said. “They did a good job in the neutral zone, clogging us up. As long as we can get in there and get back to the forecheck, we'll be alright.”

Staying out of the penalty box would help: South Carolina has scored on 3 of 12 power plays; Fort Wayne has had half the opportunities, thus its displeasure with the officiating, going 1 for 6 with the man-advantage.

Fort Wayne's Dylan Ferguson has stopped 51 of 57 shots in the series. South Carolina's Hunter Shepard has thwarted 42 of 51.

“I think we lacked on the forecheck (in Game 2). We're a very physical team and we play really good when we're in the opponent's space, when we're physical on the forecheck. We're a fast team as well,” Nellis said. “At the same time, I've got to give credit to the other team. After Game 1, a result they didn't want, they came hard and that was the expectation. I still think we could have won Game 2, but we're coming back for a Game 3 at home and we've just got to come back to our house and we'll be fine.”

