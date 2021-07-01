Komets on verge of 1st ECHL title after win

Shawn Szydlowski had played in more games in front of big Memorial Coliseum crowds than anyone. So he wasn't rattled coming into Wednesday night. In fact, before the game, he leaned over and told teammate Marcus McIvor, “If I were a betting man, I'd put my life savings on me scoring tonight.”

Szydlowski, who has been with the Komets for eight seasons, is one victory away from his first Kelly Cup title after he scored twice in a 6-4 Game 3 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays. The Komets have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 Kelly Cup Finals that continue Friday at the Coliseum.

A crowd of 7,777 was on hand, the largest since March 7, 2020, the second-to-last game before the pandemic halted play.

“The funny part is it almost felt normal. That's what I was used to, I've seen a lot of that in my eight years here,” said Szydlowski, the longest-tenured Komets player.

“It almost made it feel like another game, which helped me out and helps out at the end of the game. I think maybe some guys had nerves out there, and maybe I did too, but the full scope of having the arena full was a pretty cool experience and it was awesome for some other guys. To come out with the win makes the it even more special.”

Szydlowski hadn't scored a goal in the postseason, though he had a league-best eight assists.

He had plenty of help Wednesday, including goals from Stephen Harper, Anthony Nellis, Brandon Hawkins and Matthew Boudens.

And it was a defining game for young goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who stopped 45 of 49 shots, including all 20 he faced in a second period dominated by the Stingrays in most respects.

“It was awesome to see. I think (Ferguson) deserves it,” said Szydlowski. “He's a very passionate individual. He really cares, he wants to win a championship. When he's on, playing his game, it gives us a ton of confidence. You could see it tonight; it was one of the rare games we get outshot like we did, and to see him making the quality saves ... he's completely dialed in right now and it gives us a ton of confidence.”

Ferguson's best stop came early in the second period, when he foiled Brett Supinski from point-blank range, preceding Hawkins' goal on a 40-foot shot for a 4-2 lead.

Ferguson got an assist on a third-period goal by Boudens, who raced around Doyle Somerby and flicked a shot high on netminder Hunter Shepard, who stopped 18 of 24 shots. South Carolina's Caleb Herbert scored from the slot at 2:02, cutting Fort Wayne's lead to 5-3, and Szydlowski netted a power-play shot from between the circles at 7:38, just after Ferguson acrobatically thwarted a Blake Hillman shot off a rebound.

Mark Cooper finished the scoring at 18:29 for South Carolina, which also got two Dan DeSalvo goals.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays. For the 11th time in the 12 postseason games, though, its opponent got more man-advantages, and South Carolina was 2 for 8.

“It was a really gutsy win. At times, it wasn't pretty, but we did enough to win,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Our guys that needed to show up in big games, they've shown up in big games. I'm proud of that group. It was no Picasso, but we did what it took to win.”

