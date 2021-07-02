Komets staying focused on goal

The closer a team gets to winning a championship, the more difficult it can be to tune out the noise. And that clatter has been almost deafening for the Komets since their 6-4 Game 3 victory Wednesday over the South Carolina Stingrays at Memorial Coliseum.

“I have a lot of faith in our veteran group that we'll have everybody committed and dialed in, with our focus exactly where it needs to be – on playing 60 minutes of hockey starting at 8 o'clock on Friday night,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Kelly Cup Finals.

The 69-year-old Komets have won nine championships, but none since they captured the Central Hockey League title in 2012 and then joined the ECHL. Following Wednesday's performance in front of 7,777 fans, highlighted by Dylan Ferguson's 45 saves and Shawn Szydlowski's two goals and an assist, friends and family members have been calling to make arrangements to be at the Coliseum and join in the festivities.

The players and coaches have been trying to stay focused and make sure they have something to actually celebrate. The Komets are 11-0-0 in Friday night games at the Coliseum this season, including a 3-0 first-round victory over the Wichita Thunder.

If the Komets lose tonight, they'll get another chance at the Cup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

“We're just trying to stay level-headed here and not get too excited. There's going to be a lot of distractions,” said Boudreau, whose team is 5-1 at the Coliseum in the playoffs. “It's an incredible opportunity right now to be able to close a championship out on home ice and Friday night, in The Jungle in front of our faithful fans, it's going to be special, there's no doubt.

“We've got to be ready, because I know that (South Carolina) team isn't going to roll over and hand it to us. We've got to go and earn it.”

Much like the Komets, the Stingrays' persona is based on resiliency. In the first round, the Stingrays twice faced must-win situations against the regular-season champions, the Florida Everblades, and won both games – on the road. After getting shellacked in the opening game of this series, 7-2 on June 25 at North Charleston, South Carolina, the Stingrays controlled play and defeated the Komets 4-2 in Game 2 on Sunday.

“We definitely can't take them lightly,” Fort Wayne's Matthew Boudens said. “With the Kelly Cup being in the building, that's a little extra motivation just to come and play 60 minutes. There's going to be up and downs throughout the game, but it's about sticking to our game plan, and I think our commitment to that is why we've been successful.”

Ferguson has stopped 96 of 106 shots (90.6%) in the series. South Carolina's Hunter Shepard has stopped 60 of 75 (80%), yet he's still expected to be in net for Game 4.

Brandon Hawkins leads Fort Wayne in goals (four) and points (seven) in the series. Szydlowski has two goals and six points as he chases his first championship in eight seasons with Fort Wayne.

“We obviously wanted to set ourselves up to win in four games, and we did that (Wednesday), so it's going to make for a special weekend. But we're not looking too far ahead, having said that,” stated Szydlowski, whose team gave up the first goal Wednesday but improved to 5-4 in the postseason, 16-17-3 overall, in games it's trailed 1-0.

The Komets are 21-3-2 when scoring first, including 3-0 in the postseason.

“I would say the feeling in the locker room is confident,” Szydlowski said.

“You know, we've been resilient all year. ... Giving up the first goal as many games as we have this season, and coming back to win, it just shows how much of a character-type team we have and how much confidence we have in each other. We play for each other, and it's a really special team in that locker room.”

South Carolina, trying to become the first team to win four Kelly Cups, has been paced in the series by Cole Ully's one goal and four points. Dan DeSalvo and Caleb Herbert each have three goals.

And the Stingrays have been helped by a disparity in penalties: They've scored on 5 of 20 power plays in the series, and Fort Wayne is 3 of 10. The Komets have had fewer power plays than their opponent in 11 of 12 playoff games.

jcohn@jg.net