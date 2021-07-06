Ferguson secures spot in Komets' lore

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson started all 13 games of the Komets' run to the Kelly Cup championship, capped by his 26 saves in Friday's 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays. That itself is an accomplishment. But when you really consider the scheduling – he was in net for 757 of 780 minutes played over just 25 days in four different states – it becomes even more impressive.

The wear and tear of bus trips and plane rides wasn't discernible, as the Vegas Golden Knights' prospect was 8-4 with a 2.93 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and a 29-save first-round shutout of the Wichita Thunder.

“You've just got to stay with it. You've got to keep telling yourself that your mind and body are strong and just keep going,” Ferguson said. “You don't feel pain in these types of situations, you just keep playing. I'm just so proud of this group. I love every single guy on this team, and this is a team and a moment I'm going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Amazingly, the knock on Ferguson, 22, had been his inability to stay healthy and focused. In his rookie season of 2019-20, he was 7-4-2 with a 3.87 GAA and a .869 SP, and he suffered myriad injuries, illnesses and a lack of confidence.

It got bad enough that the Komets almost demanded Ferguson not be sent back this season. But he did a lot of work in the offseason, on his body and his mind, and the results were evident on the ice, as he went 7-3-1 with a 1.96 GAA, a .920 SP and a shutout in the regular season.

Still, he endured some weird incidents – an injury because his bare foot was stepped on by a skate in the locker room; a hand injury when an errant puck hit him in practice – and he wasn't the clear No. 1 until Robbie Beydoun was lost to a knee injury when a Utah Grizzlies player crashed into him the final week of the regular season.

That's hard to believe now, given Ferguson's play in the postseason. By stopping all 20 shots he faced in the second period of Game 3 against the Stingrays, a 6-4 Komets victory, he hearkened to the likes of Pokey Reddick, Tom Lawson and Nick Boucher, other recent championship goalies in Fort Wayne.

A sellout Coliseum crowd of 10,477 repeatedly chanted “Fergie, Fergie,” in the Cup-clinching game Friday, acknowledging his performance and how he'd resurrected his career.

“These are the best fans I've ever played in front of,” said Ferguson, who played a game with the Golden Knights as a 19-year-old and has played three games in the American Hockey League (with a shutout). “It doesn't matter where I've been. It's been unbelievable here. These are the best fans in the league, by far, maybe the best in any league. They're just so intense. I can't even imagine how intimidating it must be to come here and play. I'm so thankful for them.”

The only rest Ferguson got in the postseason came in the second-round upset of the Allen Americans. Already down 1-0 in the series, the Komets trailed by three goals in the third period of Game 2. Coach Ben Boudreau put in Jason Kapelmaster, who needed to stop only eight shots as the Komets rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory on a Morgan Adams-Moisan goal.

“The adversity this team went through, it's just unbelievable,” said Ferguson, whose has one year left on his entry-level contract with the Golden Knights.

“What I can tell you is we never had doubt. Not one time did we have doubt in any series that we played. You can see it and it pays off.”

