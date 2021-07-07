Asterisk chatter belies team's feat

There's going to be chatter from other cities – particularly Toledo – that the Komets' Kelly Cup is something less than a normal championship. My advice: Just ignore it. Anyone who makes that claim, or the tired asterisk suggestion, just wasn't paying attention to what was going on this season.

They'll come at you with the Komets' 50-game schedule, only 14 teams competing, a preponderance of games against the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers, best-of-5 playoff series with 2-3 formats, and being able to pick up players from teams that opted out. Yet they'll totally ignore what's staring them straight in the face: The caliber of play was better than any time in the ECHL's previous 32 seasons, and teams endured unprecedented obstacles just to make it on to the ice.

That the Komets even decided to play this season, albeit two months after the other teams had started, is amazing.

The financial losses the Komets had already endured during the pandemic hurt their bank accounts. Most of their geographic rivals, including the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings, had already decided to wait until 2021-22. But there truly was a belief in the Komets' organization that it would be good for the community to have hockey, so they gave it a go at great personal risk.

There were times even the Fort Wayne players seemed to forget this, most notably when more than half of them, including the very voices who'd been loudest in wanting their team to opt into the season, voted not to board a bus to Indianapolis for a May 4 game because a Fuel player had tested positive for COVID-19. I'm not saying I would have been comfortable playing that night, but I'm not part of a union that agreed to the very safety protocols the players were choosing to ignore.

The resulting forfeit and loss of a home game could have derailed the season, since it helped cost the Komets the top seed in the Western Conference, divided a locker room and cost management even more money.

But the Komets of 2021 were defined by their resiliency.

This was a team that never could seem to start strong. Eleven times, the Komets gave up goals on the first or second shot they faced. But it hardened them to being able to make comebacks, like the one seen June 19 in Allen, Texas, where they trailed the Americans by three goals in the third period and came back to win 5-4 in overtime to tie the Western Conference Finals at 1.

The Komets had players who needed to redefine themselves. Dylan Ferguson went from the goaltender who couldn't stay in the lineup to the one who could play every single night. Alan Lyszczarczyk, who'd been unable to make anything happen with the Orlando Solar Bears and Tulsa Oilers, was one of Fort Wayne's deadliest weapons. Shawn Szydlowski was in danger of never playing another game with Fort Wayne – it was that bad when he was benched for a second time in June and stripped of his alternate captaincy – but he returned in the playoffs as the dynamic star this city had grown to love.

As the Komets completed their run to the Cup with Friday's 2-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays, ending the series in Game 4, there were so many options for Playoff MVP – Ferguson, Anthony Nellis, Brandon Hawkins, Lyszczarczyk and the winner, Stephen Harper – that it spoke to the team's incredible depth.

But it's difficult to quantify what they went through outside the norm: 770 COVID-19 tests, none of which came back positive, something no other team could boast (the true MVPs may have been athletic trainer Matt Willett and equipment manager Skylar Garver); finishing with 19 games over 36 days, traveling 8,355 miles (4,625 by bus, 3,730 by air); and navigating a league with so much talent because players' options were limited by the pandemic.

There were farces, and I don't just mean the officiating in Game 3 against South Carolina. Playing in practice rinks at Wichita, Kansas, and North Charleston, South Carolina, shouldn't have been allowed by the ECHL. But that just made the ride that much more challenging.

The Komets have long been villainous in ECHL circles. Have you ever noticed that the team almost never wins any postseason awards, on or off the ice, despite its success? Would any other team, in a league where others couldn't properly make ice, have been given that forfeit? And I guarantee you that most in the league would have rather Fort Wayne just sat out the season rather than join in February as it did, making the scheduling more difficult.

At this point, though, the Komets carry villainy as a badge of honor. So remember, we know what it took to win that Cup. Anyone who says it's somehow tainted just doesn't understand and probably never will.

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.