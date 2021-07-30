Komets sign goalie, top defenseman

Stefanos Lekkas started strongly for the Komets and ended his season as the Buffalo Sabres' backup netminder. Nick Boka helped the Komets to their first Kelly Cup championship and was selected the team's Defenseman of the Year.

Both were re-signed Thursday by Fort Wayne, which also added rookie forward Shawn Boudrias, bringing its roster to eight for the upcoming season that begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

“It's great to have our Defenseman of the Year back in a Komet uniform to help defend the Cup. Nick plays hard-nosed Komet hockey,” general manager David Franke said.

“Stefanos was off to a great start last season before being called up to the (American Hockey League) and then the NHL. Shawn Boudrias is a solid two-way forward. He had a great career in the (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League), a league the Komets have heavily recruited from over the last 32 years.”

Boka, 23, totaled four goals, 18 points and 122 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games last season, then added two assists and 39 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.

Lekkas, 25, was 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage for the Komets. With the AHL's struggling Rochester Americans, he was 1-5-1 with a 4.32 GAA and a .863 SP yet showed enough to sign a prorated one-year NHL contract with the injury-riddled Sabres on May 4. That enabled Lekkas, who had played one Fort Wayne game in 2019-20 and was still a rookie, to spend the final week of the NHL season as backup to Michael Houser, a former Fort Wayne netminder.

By signing the NHL contract, Lekkas was not allowed, per the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union, to rejoin Fort Wayne after the Sabres' season was over. Fort Wayne won the Kelly Cup with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Dylan Ferguson starting every playoff game, Justin Kapelmaster as his backup, and Robbie Beydoun out with a knee injury sustained in the final week of the regular season.

The Komets extended a qualifying offer to Beydoun this week, ensuring they keep his rights another year, and he could still be re-signed. Ferguson is expected to begin this season with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, though the Golden Knights could send another goalie to Fort Wayne.

Boudrias, 21, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2018. He skated four games last season with Iowa of the AHL, getting an assist, after he had 35 goals and 79 points in 59 games for the QMJHL's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in 2019-20.

“Shawn is an elite scorer who will bring size and grit to our offensive group,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “He has proven to be dangerous in and around the net, he owns a great release on his shot, and expect him to be a difference maker defensively as well.”

The Komets had previously re-signed forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Pochiro and Oliver Cooper, and defenseman Blake Siebenaler, who is a native of Fort Wayne. They also had added rookie blue-liner D.J. King.

The Komets announced Thursday that they'll play two exhibition games against the Nailers: 7 p.m. Oct. 15 in Wheeling, West Virginia, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Coliseum.

