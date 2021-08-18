Szydlowski set to have surgery on ailing back

Shawn Szydlowski has been dealing with back pain since he was in junior hockey more than a decade ago. It's been amplified during eight seasons with the Komets, but it hasn't stopped him from becoming one of their all-time greats, capturing ECHL MVP honors in 2017-18 and the Kelly Cup last season.

Now, it's time to do something about the discomfort.

Szydlowski, 31, will have back surgery today – a microdiscectomy to remove a portion of the disc causing him nerve pain – and he hopes that will allow him to continue his hockey career. Whether he'll play again for the Komets is unclear.

“My main focus right now is just to come back pain-free, but my focus is also to play hockey again,” he said Tuesday. “I don't have any plans of retiring just yet. I want to play another year, or two or three, however many I can, so that's where my head is right now, and I'm just focusing on recovery for the next three months.”

Szydlowski is a free agent and able to sign with any team in the ECHL, or a team overseas, but he's more focused on improving his quality of life than determining a landing spot for when he's back on skates.

“This year was the first year in which I had a noticeable difference in just the overall functionality in my back. Specifically, any range of motion was pretty restricted this year. It's mostly frustrating away from the rink,” said Szydlowski, who is coming off four goals and 29 points in 35 regular-season games, then two goals and 11 points in 13 playoff games.

“It's pretty easy to get motivated to play games – it's fun and what I love to do – but (it's tough) when you wake up the next day at home with nothing to do, and you're hurting and mainly feeling it getting out of bed, or you have to move around to even feel normal in the morning.”

The Komets are going to see how Szydlowski's three-month recovery goes, then determine if they're interested in him returning to the lineup.

“Right now, it's not our intention to sign him for next season,” general manager David Franke said, “but that could change. The bottom line is he needs to get the surgery, he's going to have it (today), then it's going to take awhile for his recovery and we'll just have to see.”

The Komets' season opens Oct. 23.

“I haven't, to be honest, thought too much about what's happening with me next (season),” said Szydlowski, who has 168 goals and 460 points in 455 regular-season games with the Komets, plus 27 goals and 76 points in 77 playoff games. “Fortunately, I've got to believe there would be someplace for me to play, hopefully Fort Wayne. But if not, I'm sure I can find a place to play again.”

jcohn@jg.net