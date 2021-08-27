Boudreau back as Komets coach

It took an uncomfortable amount of time, but the Komets and coach Ben Boudreau got a deal done.

Boudreau, who led the Komets to the ECHL's Kelly Cup last season, has re-signed with the Komets. So, too, has assistant coach Olivier Legault.

The Komets also announced Thursday the signings of defenseman Corbin Baldwin and forward Semyon Babintsev for the season that begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

“I have a very good relationship with both Ben and Olivier,” general manager David Franke said. “Their communication skills are excellent. None of the players should feel in the dark when they're dealing with Ben and Olivier because they're straightforward and up front with the players, and that's a big deal for the players and for us, too. I enjoy the coaches, they work well together, they communicate with me and our working relationship is great for the entire team.”

The Komets and Boudreau had begun discussing a new contract before the playoffs began – the Kelly Cup Finals ended with a 2-1 Game 4 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on July 2 at the Coliseum – yet it took months for the sides to find common ground. Sources said Boudreau interviewed for at least one assistant coaching post in the higher-level American Hockey League.

Terms of Boudreau's new Fort Wayne contract weren't disclosed.

“It's never a fun process to go through, and the longer is goes on, the tougher it is. But now that it's over, like always, our intention is to turn everything toward the upcoming season,” said Boudreau, whose wife, Karla, is scheduled to give birth to their second child Saturday in Fort Wayne. “Both family and hockey alike, there's a lot to look forward to, and I'm glad the tough part is behind us.”

Boudreau, 36, has a regular-season record of 60-40-13 and a postseason mark of 9-4 over two years. The Komets looked poised to make the playoffs in 2020, but that season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault, 34, a former Komets player, has been a full-time assistant since 2019.

The Komets have 14 players signed, with only six returning from last season – forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Pochiro and Oliver Cooper; defensemen Blake Siebenaler and Marcus McIvor; and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas – and at least 10 more players will be added before training camp.

“I feel great about the roster,” Boudreau said. “The day I was hired (in 2019), I talked about building from the back end out, and we have two fabulous goaltenders (in Lekkas and Samuel Harvey) who are going to need to be there for us all year long. And we've got a great core of defensemen. I think what you're going to see here over the next 14 days is our identity up front start to get rolling out here, and we feel great about it as an organization.”

Baldwin, 30, played 20 games last season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks and had one assist with 32 penalty minutes. He'd spent the previous two seasons with the Guildford Flames in Surrey, England, accruing three goals, 18 points and 141 penalty minutes in 107 games, and he played for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads from 2015 to 2018.

“Corbin Baldwin is an excellent shut-down, tough-to-play-against defenseman,” Boudreau said. “He has a history of proving he can play a gritty-style game while being a solid veteran presence on the ice.”

Babintsev, 26, played for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers in 2018-19, amassing 11 goals and 22 points in 32 games. He spent 2019-20 playing for ORG Beijing in China, coached by Boudreau's Fort Wayne predecessor, Gary Graham, and Babinstsev skated last season in Poland.

“Babintsev has the ability to play up and down your lineup. He can be a first-line scorer or a shut-down role player,” Boudreau said. “The Komets have a history with international players, and we expect Sem to have an instant impact.”

Forward Stephen Harper, the ECHL's reigning Playoff MVP, signed Thursday with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. But that bodes well for Fort Wayne, which owns Harper's ECHL rights and has been assured by the Wolves that they'd send him to the Komets if he needs seasoning in the ECHL. As a rookie forward, he had 11 goals and 31 points in 43 regular-season games, then six goals and 13 points in 12 postseason games.

jcohn@jg.net