Twins, rookie sign with Komets

The Komets signed twins Connor and Kellen Jones – Connor has played in the NHL – and they added rookie defenseman Josh Owings on Monday.

However, the Komets parted ways with forward Anthony Nellis, a key member of last season's Kelly Cup championship team, who wanted to play close to home. Nellis, a native of Breakeyville, Quebec, was traded to the expansion Trois-Rivières Lions, where he will join former Fort Wayne teammates Olivier Galipeau and Mathieu Brodeur.

In exchange for Nellis, who had 10 goals and 30 points in 39 regular-season games, plus eight goals and 13 points in 13 playoff games, the Komets received future considerations and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nonetheless, the Komets' roster is taking shape less than a week after coach Ben Boudreau re-signed for a third season behind the bench. Fort Wayne has 17 players under contract, including returners Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Pochiro, Oliver Cooper, Blake Siebenaler, Marcus McIvor and Stefanos Lekkas, for the season that begins Oct. 23 at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

The Joneses, 31, forwards from Montrose, British Columbia, have combined for 127 goals, 338 points and 518 penalty minutes in 793 professional games, usually playing on the same team.

“Both Connor and Kellen left a long-lasting impression both on and off the ice when I had the pleasure of coaching them in their rookie season,” said Boudreau, who was an assistant coach with the ECHL's Bakersfield Condors in 2014-15. “Since then, they have gone on to achieve extremely successful careers. Connor and Kellen will be integral for on- and off-ice success. They score, defend and play within the team's structure that will allow others to be successful. This is a major offseason signing for our veteran group.”

Including the Jones brothers and defenseman Corbin Baldwin, the Komets have filled three of their four veteran slots.

Despite being undrafted, Connor Jones (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) skated four scoreless games for the New York Islanders in 2016-17, and he spent the bulk of five seasons playing in the American Hockey League. Kellen Jones (5-8, 181 pounds) was a seventh-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2010 and spent most of four seasons in the AHL.

Last season, they skated in Sweden for Vasterviks IK. Connor totaled three goals and 13 points in 29 games, and Kellen had 10 goals and 24 points in 51 games. In 2019-20, they were with Switzerland's HC Thurgau. Connor totaled eight goals and 27 points in 44 games, and Kellen posting 11 goals and 26 points in 36 games.

They would be, according to the Komets, the seventh set of brothers to play for the team at the same time, joining Bryant and Dustin Molle (2011-12), Bobby and Danny Stewart (2003-04), Perry and Paul Pooley (1986-87), Steve and Mark Salvucci (1985-86), Edgar and Ken Blondin (1955-1956), and Mike and Neil Buchanan (1952-53).

Owings, 25, is a rookie out of Adrian College, for which the 6-5, 205-pound blue-liner had five assists in 23 games last season.

