'Perfect!' memory

My favorite part of “Perfect!,” the new book by Blake Sebring chronicling the Komets' 1993 championship team that went 12-0 to win the International Hockey League's Turner Cup, came on Page 180.

I've covered the Komets for 24 years but wasn't familiar with defenseman Steve Wilson, who played only 13 games with the Komets. It turns out that Wilson got married the day after the Komets won the Cup. Had Fort Wayne not swept its way through the playoffs, a feat that has been accomplished by only one other minor-league hockey team (the 1988 Hershey Bears), then Wilson might have had to call off his own wedding. As for the post-Cup celebrations, such as the parade, Wilson's new wife insisted he come back from Dayton to Fort Wayne to attend.

This is the type of storytelling that plays to Sebring's strengths. As a longtime Komets beat writer for The News Sentinel, Sebring's knowledge of pre-2000s Komets history is unparalleled and he's skilled at finding entertaining and heartwarming off-ice information few others can.

The timing of the release of “Perfect!” is a little strange, since the Komets won an ECHL championship in July and have won six Cups since 1993. One can't help but wonder whether waiting for the 30th anniversary season would have made more sense.

For longtime fans, “Perfect!” will be a keepsake, a walk down memory lane, and provide insight into what the 1993 team has been up to since it humbled the San Diego Gulls, a team considered so good it could compete with NHL squads. The current Komets' fan base trends younger than Sebring's days on the beat – he is currently a freelance contributor for The Journal Gazette – and those not yet born in 1993 may not be all that interested.

But if they want to have a true sense of what is almost inarguably the biggest sports moment in Fort Wayne sports history (with apologies to the 2008 Cup team) then “Perfect!” is the most comprehensive record that's been produced.

The first 105 pages are a painstaking timeline of events starting with the loss in the 1991 finals, setting the stage for how the 1992-93 team was constructed and what the eventual championship would mean. It gets into the X's and O's of how the Cup was captured, beefed up with reactions from the time.

I found myself craving more behind-the-scenes colorful stories and began getting them on Page 107 with TV broadcaster Kent Hormann discussing bringing champagne to celebrate a pending championship but not wanting to jinx anything. Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, who would go on to captain the Komets, spoke of how 1993 would impact his childhood and future pro career. Equipment manager Joe Franke's recollections of dealing with eccentric goaltender Pokey Reddick – no one else was allowed to touch his stuff – were also entertaining.

The gold of “Perfect!” comes over the last 154 pages, question-and-answer interviews with most of the players and coaches from the 1993 team. It amounts to a “Where are they now?” series, in which you find out nuggets such as: Paul Willett now drives the Zamboni in Bakersfield, California; why Kory Kocur seemed to disappear from hockey; Bob Wilkie's struggles on and off the ice and how he's working to improve the mental health and wellness of athletes and coaches; and how the Turner Cup was broken into pieces after the championship.

Rabid fans will enjoy reading about how coach Al Sims put the team through a grueling practice – bag skating the players – even after they'd won the first eight games of the postseason. And Sebring ably summarizes how unlikely a victory over the Gulls seemed at the time.

As player Scott Gruhl told him: “They just had to look inside their locker room. That's a lot of money in there and a lot of NHL talent. On paper, we had no business being in that series, but that's not what champions are made of. I've been on teams who had high payrolls who had no character and no leadership. That '93 squad, that was the tightest team I ever played on.”

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997.