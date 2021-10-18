Defenseman leaves FedEx for K's

Jameson Milam was working at a FedEx package-handling plant last month in Lake Orion, Michigan, hoping to get promoted to a managerial position. He hadn't played professional hockey in over 18 months – his career a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic – and he'd filed his retirement papers from the sport.

As much as Milam was out of the game, he wasn't quite ready to be done, and his family knew it.

His sister-in-law, Alexandria Hickman, emailed Komets co-owner Scott Sproat to let him know that Milam could probably be persuaded to skate again if the team had interest. The Komets' biggest need was exactly what Milam could provide – offense from the defensive position – and it took less than an hour for coach Ben Boudreau to call and persuade Milam to redact his retirement.

“It was just like a light went off and I'm a hockey player again. I was so ready for that and I needed that in my life,” said Milam, 37, who is preparing for the Komets' 70th season opener Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers.

The surroundings are familiar for Milam, whose first professional games out of Northern Michigan University were with the Komets in 2006. This is his fourth stint with the team – he helped it to the Central Hockey League championship in 2012 – and he's totaled 30 goals and 59 points in 96 regular-season games for Fort Wayne, plus four goals and 15 points in 23 playoff games.

“It's serendipitous, if you will,” Milam said. “If this is my last year, and I hope it's not, (then) I'm glad I get to end it where I started. The Komets have always been really good to me. They offered me my first job. And they offered me (this) job when I needed it most, so I'm going to do what I can to just make sure it's the right choice and I'm the right fit. I'm going to be a good teammate and rely on the things I've relied on my entire career – my offensive ability and my brains – and hopefully that can keep me afloat until my body gets into full game shape.”

Since last skating for the Komets in 2012-13, Milam had played exclusively overseas in the United Kingdom, Slovakia and Italy, where he'd been with the Vipiteno Sterzing Broncos during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, accruing 13 goals and 45 points in 44 games. He and his roommate, former NHL goaltender Jason Bacashihua, made it out of Italy just five hours before the border was closed.

The pandemic changed the overseas market for players like Milam – sponsors pulled out and there was less money to pay for older North American players – so that left Milam looking for another line of work with regrets over how his career had ended abruptly.

“I didn't just miss playing,” he said. “I missed being around the guys, I missed the culture, I missed having a purpose every day. I missed it all. Any part of this, when a guy retires, they're going to miss. And I didn't retire because I couldn't play anymore; I retired because COVID removed a lot of good players from the game. And I didn't think there was going to be an opportunity for me to come back and play, especially in the States, because the (ECHL), believe it or not, is a developmental league and I felt a little old to be in the running for a position.”

The Komets, who won the Kelly Cup last season, had room for a veteran defenseman after Corbin Baldwin suffered an offseason injury. Adding Milam was a low-risk move with huge potential upside.

“When I come here, my aspirations aren't to move on or get to the NHL. This is my NHL. And I'm going to treat it as such,” Milam said. “I'm going to give it everything I've got every day to be the best I can be for this club because they welcomed me with open arms.”

