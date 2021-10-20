Goalie Lekkas happy to be back

Stefanos Lekkas had a wild rookie season.

The goaltender was impressive with the Komets – going 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage – and he parlayed that into time in the American Hockey League and finished as the backup netminder for the Buffalo Sabres.

But it was somewhat bittersweet. A little-known rule between the NHL and the players' association prevented Lekkas from returning to the Komets after he signed a one-year prorated contract with the Sabres in May, so he was unavailable to Fort Wayne as it won the Kelly Cup with Dylan Ferguson in net.

“There were just a lot of things that were out of my control. There are decisions and rules set in place at levels that weren't really my call,” Lekkas, 25, said.

Lekkas acknowledged the peculiarities of last season, when the pandemic forced the NHL to have extra players on hand through taxi squads that drastically changed goaltending depth charts. The Sabres were further complicated by injuries, trades and poor play, accelerating Lekkas' rise.

He got valuable experience but is also eager to return to normalcy.

“There's a lot of stuff that happened last year that there was nothing to really be said about it. I was really excited to be here and I was really excited to get called up and all that. That's just how everything went,” Lekkas said. “My season ending short is just how it was. There's not much to look back on there. I'm just excited to be here now and get my season underway.”

Lekkas, who played at the University of Vermont, got his first taste of pro hockey in the final game of the Komets' pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. He spent seven games last season with the AHL's Rochester Americans, an 11-15-3 squad with a poor defense, and was 1-5-1 with a 4.32 GAA and a .863 SP before he backed up Michael Houser the final four games of the Sabres' season.

“Getting to the NHL is the goal of every hockey player,” Lekkas said. “It was short, but it was cool, and it was definitely something you want to get back to. But at the same time, I'm not part of that team this year, I'm part of the Komets, and all of my goals and focus is on the Komets this year.”

Fort Wayne, which opens its regular season Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, believes its greatest strength is in net with Lekkas, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera and Samuel Harvey, who won a Memorial Cup in juniors and spent time as a rookie last season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Lekkas has played in only 19 games since completing his college career, and none since early May, so he's eager to be competing again.

“Pretty much all summer, with my goalie coach, we've been working a lot on slowing plays down and taking pressure situations and making them calmer – taking control of one-play-at-a-time, making sure I'm making a save a little easier,” Lekkas said. “At these pro levels, you're expected to make the saves you should make. The highlight saves are a bonus, but that's not necessarily your job. It's making the saves that are expected. It's managing more efficient ways to do that every night.”

Despite playing seven AHL games last season, to say nothing of facing NHL shooters at Sabres practices, Lekkas isn't taking things for granted and assuming it'll be easier stopping pucks in the ECHL.

“At the end of the day, if there's 10 feet of ice in front of you and nothing else, people have NHL shots at both (the AHL and ECHL) levels and it's just about keeping that sharpness and improving on little skill sets,” Lekkas said.

jcohn@jg.net