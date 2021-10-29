Forward keeps surprising K's

Oliver Cooper had the winning goal Saturday in the Komets' 70th season opener, redirecting a Marcus McIvor shot out of the air, to complete a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.

After the game, coach Ben Boudreau said: “I think (Cooper) makes me regret not playing him a little bit more last year.”

One might think Boudreau would have learned his lesson already.

Cooper, a forward, joined the Komets on March 25, fresh out of the University of New Brunswick, and totaled two goals, four points, a plus-3 rating and 28 penalty minutes in 17 regular-season games. Though he played sparingly, he seemed to make an impact often, including a fight with the Indy Fuel's Darian Skeoch in his second game and a game-winning goal in his sixth game against Wheeling by redirecting a Matt Murphy shot.

Cooper sat out the early portion of the playoffs but was a surprise addition for the decisive Game 5 of the first round against the Wichita Thunder. He scored on Fort Wayne's second shot, putting a wraparound past Evan Buitenhuis, and helped the K's to a 4-3 overtime win.

Cooper finished the playoffs with three goals, four points and a plus-5 rating in eight games as the Komets ousted the Allen Americans and then the South Carolina Stingrays to capture the Kelly Cup. His biggest moment came in Game 2 against Allen, when he intercepted a pass and snapped a 35-foot shot that was redirected by Morgan Adams-Moisan for a 5-4 series-tying overtime victory on the road.

Back from Fort Wayne's playoff run are Cooper, McIvor, Matthew Boudens, Anthony Petruzzelli, Stephen Harper and Murphy, who was re-signed by the Komets on Thursday after he began the season in the American Hockey League with Belleville. The K's released forward Aaron Huffnagle and defenseman Carson Vance to make room for Murphy and Wednesday's additions, forwards Tyler Busch and Taylor Ross.

If Saturday is any indication, the 6-foot-3 Cooper will have more opportunities to make an impact this season.

“We know he's capable, but he keeps surprising, he keeps surprising and he does everything well,” Boudreau said. “He's a big body, great stick, he's detailed, he's smart, great kid. He's got the ability to score and it's a great thing.”

Cooper excelled last season through hustle, hitting and wreaking havoc in front of the net, a simple style that he hopes to continue as the Komets (1-0-0) prepare to face the Kalamazoo Wings (1-0-0) on Saturday in Michigan.

“I like to keep things simple, be a straight line player, and I just want to build off last year and try to build some confidence and try to go from there,” said Cooper, 26. “I don't want to change anything too much. I think what I was doing was working and I'll keep building off that.”

The Komets would like to build off their season-opening victory, recognizing it wasn't always pretty. They were flatfooted in the first period but got more physical and dominant as the game went along.

“It was obvious from the first (period) to the third, how much of a different of a hockey team we were (becoming),” Cooper said. “We were getting pucks deep, we were physical, we were owning them down low and trying to drag the puck out and extend our shifts in the (offensive) zone, and change on the fly. I think it wore them down. At the end of the day, it helped us win that game.”

