K's lose after Boudens' penalty

The Komets rallied again from a two-goal deficit. This time, though, a costly hit helped deal them a loss.

Matthew Boudens got a major penalty for boarding Brenden Miller with 1:45 remaining in the third period Saturday night at Kalamazoo, Michigan, to set up the Kalamazoo Wings’ Justin Murray for a power-play goal with 32 seconds remaining to cement a 4-3 victory over the defending-champion Komets.

Murray’s goal was followed by a melee, incited by Kalamazoo’s Tanner Sorenson slashing Fort Wayne’s Zach Tolkinen, as 3,663 fans watched the game on Wings Event Center ice colored orange to celebrate Halloween.

The Komets (1-1-0), who had rallied to defeat the Wheeling Nailers 4-3 at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 23, next face the Cincinnati Cyclones at home Friday.

Jiri Patera stopped 19 of 23 shots for the Komets. Kalamazoo’s Jet Greaves stopped 36 of 39 shots, though he was bested by Anthony Petruzzelli for the lone first-period goal, Will Graber in the second period, and Matt Murphy, who redirected a Connor Jones shot to tie it at 3 at 16:49 of the third period.