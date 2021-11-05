Tolkinen gives K's experience on defense

Zach Tolkinen has seen a lot of the ECHL – he's played for Elmira, Missouri, Rapid City, Wheeling and Maine – and he's certainly knows the difficulty of trying to win games as a visiting player at Memorial Coliseum.

So he's happy to be on the other side of it, as one of the anchors of the Komets' defensive corps.

“It's a lot more fun playing here as a member of the Komets, I'll tell you that,” Tolkinen, 31, said Thursday. “Visiting team, you're coming in here, you're obviously playing Fort Wayne tough. But Fort Wayne always has a good team.

“Since I've been coming around, you come in to play here and you're hoping, 'What can we do? Can we get lucky here and steal a couple points?' Because they are always great teams and it's a tough place to play. It's a lot more fun being on this side of things, wearing the orange and black.”

Tolkinen, who totaled five goals and 18 points in 58 games for Maine in 2019-20, is here for his on-ice skill and also his leadership qualities. He was the Mariners' first captain.

“I think you have awesome leaders in this room already. If I can come in and be a guy who loves coming to the rink and enjoys practicing, and enjoys being around his teammates, I think a lot of that can rub off in some cases,” Tolkinen said. “I want to continue bringing a good attitude to the rink and a smile.”

The Komets (1-1-0) play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-1-0) at 8 p.m. today at the Coliseum.

There will be a Teddy Bear Toss tonight: Fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice after the Komets' first goal, to be given to the nonprofit Disorderly Bear Den.

The lineup has been in flux since the Komets' 4-3 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday: Matthew Boudens, the captain, was suspended two games by the ECHL for a boarding infraction; Blake Siebenaler and Connor Corcoran arrived from Henderson of the American Hockey League; D.J. King went to Grand Rapids of the AHL and Matt Murphy to Belleville; and on Thursday the Komets signed rookie defenseman Chays Ruddy from the University of Windsor.

Also, at least one unnamed player was put in quarantine Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test. During the preseason, Anthony Petruzzelli and Matt Alvaro tested positive, but they were back in time for the opener.

The consistency from a player such as Tolkinen on the blue line will be even more important amid the tumultuousness.

“The guy has an attention to detail and he's an extremely well-rounded professional, takes care of himself and is very vocal. It's always the little details in practice that you notice Zach doing,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “He's extremely tough to play against. He's a jack of all trades a master of none; I think he does everything very well and can play in all situations for us.”

With only Boudens, Petruzzelli, Stephen Harper, Oliver Cooper, Siebenaler and McIvor back from the Cup run, Tolkinen wants to help ensure the Komets have a good shot at defending their title.

“Coming off the Cup run last year, is there a little bit more pressure? For sure, you're going to get everybody's best game every night,” the 6-foot-3 Tolkinen said. “For me, you get a chance to play in front of some unbelievable fans. You get a packed house every night you go out there; it's the best fans in the (ECHL) and best facility and the best treatment. So from that side of things, it's hard to be like, 'Wow, I feel a ton more pressure.' Whenever you play in Fort Wayne, they expect good teams and good products on the ice.”

