Brothers come through for Komets

Connor and Kellen Jones began paying off in a big way Friday.

The twin brothers, who came into the night with only one assist between them, put together a terrific sequence as linemates to set up the winning goal of a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum.

Connor Jones rushed into the offensive zone to upend Cincinnati's Peter Tischke and force a turnover onto the stick of Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzelli, who fired a shot that got underneath goaltender Michael Houser. Kellen Jones was there to push the puck across the goal line for a two-goal lead 16:30 into the second period.

Cincinnati's Patrick Polino scored on a redirection 6:15 into the third period, cutting Fort Wayne's lead to 3-2. Though video replay indicated Polino played the puck with a high stick, that infraction is not reviewable in the ECHL.

The Komets' Drake Rymsha cemented the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:36

Fort Wayne's Connor Corcoran, in his first game since being sent down from Henderson of the American Hockey League, opened the scoring with a slapshot from the blue line five minutes into the first period. That set off the annual Teddy Bear Toss: Fans pelted the ice with thousands of new and gently used stuffed animals to benefit the nonprofit Disorderly Bear Den.

Corcoran's goal came just after Kellen Jones was stopped from point-blank range by former Komets goalie Houser, who totaled 23 saves.

Fort Wayne outshot Cincinnati 7-0 before Louie Caporusso's shot from the left circle was stopped at 10:51 by Komets netminder Stefanos Lekkas, who finished with 17 saves, including a dive to his left to thwart Matthew Cairns from point-blank range late in the period.

Lekkas had another monster save early in the second period, diving to his right to scuttle a Jesse Schultz shot. But he allowed Matt McLeod to score from the right circle at 4:20, though the crowd of 6,889 didn't like it because there was a scrum going on near the Cincinnati bench at the time that the officials were ignoring.

Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro answered just two minutes after McLeod's goal with a one-timer from just outside the right goalpost, after Stephen Harper sent him a cross-ice pass during a Komets power play.

Notes: Matthew Boudens served the first half of his two-game suspension for a boarding infraction against the Kalamazoo Wings. ... The Komets also played without Jiri Patera, Oliver Cooper, Corbin Baldwin, Taylor Ross, Josh Owings and Will Graber. Graber tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. ... Fort Wayne's Blake Siebenaler and Cincinnati's Justin Vaive and Nick Boka received their Kelly Cup championship rings.

