McIvor at ease leading Komets

Marcus McIvor's leadership style includes being vocal, lending an air of positivity in the locker room and having enough confidence to give his teammates constructive criticism. Coach Ben Boudreau had so much trust in the 27-year-old defenseman that he made him an alternate captain this season for the defending champion Komets.

“I'd say I'm pretty vocal, though I'd also say I lead by example,” McIvor said. “I like to come to work every day and just go to work. When I come to practice, I'm always working hard. I just would do anything for the boys and it's one of those things, I like to be vocal and work hard.”

This may not seem revelatory until you realize McIvor is only in his second professional season – he played 34 games last season, including seven in the playoffs – and he's part of a leadership group for a roster as aged as 37-year-old Jameson Milam.

Matthew Boudens is the Komets' captain and the alternates are Anthony Petruzzelli, Blake Siebenaler and McIvor. (McIvor wears an “A” for road games and Siebenaler for home games.)

“I believe in inclusion,” McIvor said. “Last year, it was the same thing. It was one of those things where whether it was your first year, your fifth year or your 10th year, if you had something to say then everyone listened. (Former captain A.J. Jenks and others) did a good job of including all the young guys.

“I've just learned from some great leaders in the past. Leading is not difficult; I'm comfortable in my own skin. I say stuff and I hope it's being listened to. When I say things, it's not meant to be negative or anything like that, it's just usually positive.”

McIvor captained the University of New Brunswick and the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion. In 31 regular season games with the Komets, the physical McIvor has nine assists, 25 penalty minutes and a plus-9 rating. In the playoffs, he has one goal, four points, four penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

The Komets (4-1-0) play on the road at 7:30 p.m. today against the Cincinnati Cyclones (5-3-0).

“We're off to a great start, for sure, and we're very happy with the start,” said McIvor, whose team has had myriad changes to the lineup this week, including sending goaltender Stefanos Lekkas to Orlando for cash; losing Stephen Harper and Drake Rymsha to Chicago and Hershey of the American Hockey League; losing Nick Jermain to COVID-19 protocols; and re-signing Aaron Huffnagle.

“We want to continue to get better. With new guys coming in, it just gives more opportunity for other guys to step up. It's definitely been a quick adjustment period, getting to play with new guys every day. But for the most part, guys have been through this before and we're handling it pretty well. We'd like to keep that going.”

After playing only two games during the first two weeks of the season, the Komets have won three in a row and are readying for their second straight weekend of three games in three days.

“The one thing with only two games in two weeks is (it doesn't help when) you kind of want to get into a lot of games early and get your rhythm back and your timing back, and get into game shape. But it might have helped us last week, having all that rest, and we did really well,” said McIvor, who used the abbreviated offseason to work on his conditioning, on-ice speed and his puck-handling.

He's eager to chase another Kelly Cup and feels he's a better player now than last season.

“I'm feeling a lot more comfortable in the league, and a lot more comfortable in my game, and I'm only feeling like I'm getting better,” McIvor said. “So I'm excited to see how the year goes.”

Notes: Shawn Szydlowski, recovering from back surgery, said he's been cleared to “test contact” and hopes to sign with a team as early as next week. The longtime Komets star is a free agent. ... The ECHL's 2022 Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Jan. 17 during all-star festivities in Jacksonville, Florida, includes former Kalamazoo goalie Joel Martin, former South Carolina forward Brett Marietti, Cincinnati owner Ray Harris and Tim Nowak, a linesman who was the first ECHL on-ice official to make it to the NHL in 1993.

