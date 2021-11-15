After long poor-ice delay, Komets fall on road in OT

The Komets overcame two wackadoodle goals and a lengthy delay because of poor ice conditions to force overtime Sunday. But they left with a 5-4 loss to the Wheeling Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Josh Maniscalco scored on the rebound of a Matt Alfaro shot 6:12 into extra time for the Nailers (5-4-0), who had lost their first two meetings with the Komets (6-1-1).

Wheeling got two goals apiece from Maniscalco and Félix Paré.

Captain Matthew Boudens scored twice for Fort Wayne.

There was a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes with 4:30 remaining in the third period, and the Nailers leading 4-3, because a chunk of ice broke in the corner of the Fort Wayne side of the rink at WesBanco Arena, well known for its ice problems in recent years.

Boudens tied it with 3:34 remaining, at the end of an odd-man rush.

Both teams had power-play opportunities in overtime but couldn't capitalize and finished 0 for 5 with man-advantages.

Jiri Patera stopped 40 of 45 shots for the Komets. Louis-Philip Guindon, a former Fort Wayne player, stopped 27 of 31 for the Nailers in front of 640 fans.

Boudens opened the scoring 6:08 into the first period, with his team skating short-handed. Boudens blocked an Adam Smith shot in his own zone, then went the length of the ice on a breakaway to make it 1-0.

Marcus McIvor made it 2-0, skating out of the left corner and accepting a Connor Jones pass before flicking a shot at 12:59.

Fort Wayne's Shawn Boudrias was close to making it a three-goal lead at 16:04, when he lifted a shot toward the crossbar. Though it was ruled a goal by referee Rocco Stachowiak, it was overturned after he watched video replay and saw it carom off the iron and out.

The second period began with a fight between Fort Wayne's Chays Ruddy and Wheeling's Josh Victor, and the Nailers proceeded to show their scrappiness with all three goals of the frame.

A gaffe by Patera gave Wheeling its first goal at 6:37; Patera tried to clear the puck up the middle of the ice but it caromed off Paré before falling onto Paré's stick for an easy shot to an open net.

The Komets hadn't allowed a goal in 91:47, including Samuel Harvey's 39-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Toledo Walleye at Memorial Coliseum.

Tyler Drevitch tied it by going the length of the ice and circumventing four defenders for a goal at 13:15. And Maniscalco polished off a crisp tic-tac-toe passing play for a 3-2 lead at 14:35.

Fort Wayne's Connor Corcoran tied it at 3 by snapping a shot from the right circle inside the far post 1:04 into the third period.

Paré had another wacky goal at 8:17, as the puck caromed off Patera's helmet and Paré batted the puck out of mid-air, off Patera's helmet again, and into the goal just as Wheeling's Bobby Hampton was checked into the crease, and it was 4-3 Nailers.

jcohn@jg.net