K's Alvaro excels at both ends of ice

When it comes to forward Matt Alvaro, the term “200-foot player” is used a lot. As if to say, Alvaro makes impact plays the entire length of the rink.

For the Komets, he's got a team-leading four goals, and assisted on another, in eight games. His abilities in his own zone have helped Fort Wayne to the No. 2-ranked defense (2.38 goals against per game), as it's started the season 6-1-1.

“It feels good,” said Alvaro, 25. “I'm just trying to play a 200-foot game, to be honest, and just trying to do whatever I can to help the team. I'm trying to take care of my own end before the offense. I've been very fortunate to play with really good linemates who have set me up at some opportune times.”

Amid myriad call-ups, injuries and illnesses that have fluctuated the roster, Alvaro's linemates haven't been consistent. But the Komets' play has been; they're on a 5-0-1 run heading into today's 7 p.m. game against the Indy Fuel (2-6-1) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“This team's so good that whoever you're playing with, you've got two good linemates, and it's been a ton of fun,” Alvaro said.

Alvaro played at the University of Vermont from 2016 to 2020, and he'd only played in two ECHL games for the Orlando Solar Bears before signing with Fort Wayne over the summer.

“It was a no-brainer,” coach Ben Boudreau said of signing Alvaro. “But not really ever having seen him outside of video that we'd watched, he's been a great surprise. I mean, he's so defensively sound. He's a 200-foot player and he's getting rewarded by shooting the puck.

“You can trust him in all situations: power play, penalty kill, 5-on-5, last minute of the game. He's willing to take hits to make the play. He's been an all-star for us and it's nice to see him get rewarded.”

Alvaro is glad he took the advice of his friends who had recommended Fort Wayne. With the hot start he's had, that's no surprise.

“It's only been a month or so, but it's a first-class organization, a great city, a great fan base, and I'm really, really fortunate to have this opportunity,” he said.

Notes: Captain Matthew Boudens was fined an undisclosed amount of money by the ECHL for an uncalled spearing infraction after a Wheeling goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Nailers. ... Defenseman D.J. King was released by the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and will rejoin the Komets. ... Defenseman Connor Corcoran, who has two goals and six points in five games for the Komets, was called up to Henderson of the AHL.

jcohn@jg.net