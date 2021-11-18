Fuel's goalie doesn't give Komets a chance

The Komets peppered the Indy Fuel net with plenty of quality shots Wednesday, but they couldn't solve Cale Morris. The former Notre Dame netminder made 27 saves as the Fuel won 1-0 in front of 1,585 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“Their goalie played extremely well. You can't take anything away from him. He did his job, stopped the puck,” Fort Wayne forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “I thought we did a good job with getting pucks on the net and a lot of chances. He just stood on his head tonight.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Jiri Patera was also outstanding with 22 saves, including one in the third period in which he dove to his right to glove a Liam Folkes' shot at a seemingly open net.

“I don't think we gave them much of anything. I thought we were the better team for 60 minutes and, you know, their goalie got the best of us,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “There were times – and I can remember (it like this) last year – where we weren't capitalizing on our scoring chances. It could have been a much different game.

“But the longer the game went on, the more confidence the goalie got, and he was their star.”

After winning five in a row, the Komets (6-2-1) are 0-1-1 heading into Friday's 8 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against Kalamazoo.

“If losing two games (in a row qualifies) as us facing a little adversity, I think we're doing all right,” Petruzzelli said. “We're off to a pretty good start this season and we're not too worried about things. ”

But the Komets will be without Patera, who has been called up to Henderson of the American Hockey League, meaning Samuel Harvey will take the reins in net.

Indy (3-6-1) got its goal from Cliff Watson 6:20 into the first. The Komets lost forward Shawn Boudrias to injury in the second period.

