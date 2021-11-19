Komets scramble after more call-ups

In any other season, it might have been striking to see the ECHL's transaction report Thursday.

The Komets, already decimated by call-ups, injuries and illnesses, lost captain Matthew Boudens and forward Tyler Busch to Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League. Other Komets already up in the AHL include: goaltender Jiri Patera and defenseman Connor Cororcan with Henderson, forward Drake Rymsha with Hershey, and defensemen Blake Siebenaler and Matt Murphy with Belleville. There was also forward Stephen Harper, last season's Playoff MVP, who was signed by Chicago of the AHL, sent down to the Komets to start the season, then called back up.

The Komets (6-2-1) remain atop the Central Division heading into today's 8 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings (5-3-0).

“We've got a lot of versatility, but we have to have it just because of the amount of roster turnover,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who has had players skating in unfamiliar roles to compensate for the losses, such as injuries to Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias and Corbin Baldwin, and the COVID-related absence of Nick Jermain.

“I've never seen it like it's been this year, and it's not going to get better in the short term. So for us, we've just got to be willing to roll with the punches because a lot of things change here. Almost 50% of our roster isn't here right now, so it's got to be different guys. We've got to get goal scoring from the top guys and we've got to get goal scoring from the bottom-end guys, too.”

Players moving back and forth to Henderson was to be expected – the Komets and Silver Knights are affiliates of the Vegas Golden Knights – but AHL teams have been plucking Fort Wayne players left and right.

There are many potential reasons for the movement, including: The AHL going from an abbreviated lineup and schedule last season to a full complement this season; hockey's talent pool being out of whack because overseas teams are playing again and college players are taking advantage of extra years of eligibility; and a trickle down from the NHL related to COVID-19 absences that's being felt all the way down to the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Also, it's a product of the Komets coming off a championship season; their players have been in demand by AHL teams, some of whom have lost faith in their various ECHL affiliates.

With Patera gone, the Komets will rely on Samuel Harvey in net. And on Thursday, they signed journeyman Sean Bonar, who played three games with Fort Wayne in 2015-16 and was the SPHL's MVP and Goaltender of the Year in 2016-17 for Fayetteville.

The Komets also signed forward Marcus Ortiz, who had six goals and 12 points in 10 games this season for Quad City of the SPHL.

“If you've been in this league for a few years, you kind of know this is how it goes,” Komets forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “You kind of just have to roll with it. It's that type of year. Especially with COVID still around, things are going to happen a little bit more than what they would in a typical year. So you've got to roll with it and whoever's in the lineup every night, it doesn't really matter as long as we play in the same system – that's all that matters.”

Patera was terrific in Wednesday's 1-0 road loss to the Indy Fuel, stopping 22 of 23 shots. But Harvey has been great, too, with a 2-0-0 record, a .977 save percentage and a 39-save shutout in his last outing, a 3-0 victory over Toledo on Saturday.

“We try to help out our goalies as much as possible, keep things to the outside and make it easy for them,” Petruzzelli said. “Regardless, we have to get great goaltending and get the saves in a timely manner, whenever we need them, and they've been huge to our success.”

jcohn@jg.net