MLB lockout likely without Dec. 1 deal

CHICAGO – While insisting Major League Baseball is focused on reaching a labor deal, Commissioner Rob Manfred signaled Thursday owners likely will lock out players if the current contract expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement.

Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972 to 1995, but there has been labor peace since a 71/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Basketball

Calhoun leaving D-III program

Jim Calhoun, who led UConn to three national titles, has retired again, this time from Division III Saint Joseph. The 79-year-old is leaving the school in West Hartford, Connecticut, after spending more than four years helping it establish a men's basketball program.

Colleges

Tech soccer wins tourney opener

No. 9 Indiana Tech defeated visiting Warner Pacific 4-0 in the opening round of the NAIA Championship. Marc Junca scored three times and Antonio Marra once, as the Warriors led 16-2 in shots. They face William Penn at 1 p.m. Saturday at Warrior Athletic Field.

PFW's Crowe gets volleyball honor

Purdue Fort Wayne's Katie Crowe was selected second-team All-Horizon League. The Leo graduate was seventh in the conference with 3.4 kills per set in her final season.

Golf

On the links

Sebastian Munoz saw the conditions on the way to the RSM Classic and figured all he could do was keep his head down and make birdies. He wound up with a 10-under 60. ...

On a course she didn't expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a 6-under 66 at the CME Group Tour Championship that left her two shots out of the lead.

High schools

Commitments

Eastside senior Owen Willard has signed with PFW baseball. ... Warsaw senior Kacilyn Krebs has signed to play basketball at the University of Indianapolis. ... At Homestead, swimmers Morgan Brown signed with Ohio University and Hailey Todd signed with San Jose State. Homestead volleyball player Lea Mummert also signed with IU Kokomo. ... Bishop Dwenger's Jack Tippmann announced that he will be playing football at Illinois State. ... Columbia City's Natalie Haselby has signed with Huntington softball.

Hockey

Ex-Komets coach gets interim job

Fort Wayne-native and former Komets coach Gary Graham has been named interim head coach of the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers, a junior team, whose players, according to the Grand Forks Herald, had been refusing to play this weekend after a tumultuous week of budget cuts, the firing of coach Chadd Cassidy then the resignation of almost the entire staff.