Komets rookie finding his way after lost season

D.J. King was at a hotel in Rockford, Illinois, trying to get some afternoon sleep Nov. 6.

He was restless to begin with, having played only two professional games for the Komets, on the heels of losing his final junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was hours from making his debut in the American Hockey League for the Grand Rapids Griffins at age 21.

Oh, and his father, Derek King, was going to be behind the bench for his opponent that night, the Rockford IceHogs.

The phone kept buzzing, though, and D.J. King looked to find a bunch of congratulatory messages. He had no idea what they were about until he opened Twitter and saw that the Chicago Blackhawks had fired their coach, Jeremy Colliton, and made Derek King the interim head coach.

“It was a good Saturday for the King family,” said D.J. King, a defenseman, who helped the Griffins to a 2-1 victory that night as Dad watched from the stands.

D.J. King spent two games with the Griffins – he had an assist in a 6-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Nov. 13 – and he has a goal and an assist in 10 games with Fort Wayne, which face the Kalamazoo Wings (10-6-0) at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in Michigan.

“It's been going great here,” King said. “I honestly can't complain. For my rookie year, I was little nervous coming in and didn't really know anyone. But we probably have the best locker room guys in the league, just really great vets and just good people.

“Everyone's been making it a really good transition for me and it's been great, I can't complain.”

King, 6-foot-4, played for the Saginaw Spirit in 2019-20, totaling five goals, 17 points and 78 penalty minutes in 54 games, but the Ontario Hockey League didn't skate last season because of the pandemic.

“Those first two games back this season were a little tough. I had to get my feet going,” said King, whose résumé in the amateur ranks included time with Hamilton of the OHL and the Under-17 and U-18 U.S. national teams.

Derek King, 54, was a productive forward for 830 regular-season NHL games, accruing 261 goals and 612 points for the New York Islanders, Hartford Whalers, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues, between 1986 and 2000. He played against the Komets in the International Hockey League with Grand Rapids.

The Blackhawks have improved under Derek King's guidance; they were 1-9-2 before his hire, 8-5-0 since. Derek King, who had been Rockford's head coach since 2018, coached D.J. in youth hockey with Arizona's Junior Coyotes.

“I loved it when he was coaching me,” D.J. said. “He was just great.”

But D.J.'s game is quite different from his playmaking father's.

“He was a highly skilled forward, a goal scorer in the NHL, and I didn't get his genes,” D.J. King said. “I'm more of a stay-at-home guy who just moves the pucks up to the forwards and lets them do the work.”

That kind of simple game, though, appeals to the Komets, who have been ravaged by injuries, call-ups and illnesses, though forward Shawn Szydlowski is expected to make his season debut tonight after offseason back surgery.

King has been a big part of the Komets' defense ranking third in the ECHL with 2.44 goals against per game.

“He plays within himself,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I believe he knows what he's capable of and what he's not. And he plays to his strengths. He's been a great asset in the back end, as far as being tough to play against and owning the front of the net, sacrificing his body to block shots. He's 100% committed and he's a great guy in the locker room, and we've got a lot of time for guys like him.”

