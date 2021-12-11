Szydlowski returns; Komets win

So many great storylines – at least if you're a Fort Wayne fan – emerged from the Komets' 3-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday.

There was Shawn Szydlowski, in his first game since hoisting the Kelly Cup on July 2, assisting on a Marcus McIvor goal to get his 500th regular-season point in professional hockey. Or there was Samuel Harvey, in his first game back from COVID-19, stopping 29 of 31 shots, highlighted by a slide to his left to kick away a point-blank Tanner Sorenson attempt.

Oh, and the Komets played with a full complement of forwards for the first time in weeks, using 10 with six defensemen.

At the end of the game, though, it was Kellen Jones' stick-to-itiveness that stole the show in front of 3,085 fans at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

With Fort Wayne's Stephen Harper in the penalty box for an ill-advised cross-check, Jones scored the short-handed winner with 18 seconds remaining in the third period, just after he had been thwarted by netminder Trevor Gorsuch during a 2-on-1 rush.

Jones hadn't scored a goal in his previous 15 games.

“Yeah, I was snake-bitten. I don't know if there's even a bigger, better word for it,” said Jones, who drew a first-period penalty shot when he was hauled down from the behind, then sent the puck into Gorsuch's glove. “It sure felt good to get one for sure.”

The Komets' next two games are against the Wings: 7 p.m. today in Kalamazoo and 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

Szydlowski, the ECHL's MVP and leading scorer in 2017-18, had offseason surgery on his back and re-signed with the Komets on Nov. 24. This was his 523rd game, including 446 in the regular season, over nine seasons with the Komets.

“It felt great, obviously. I think I had probably more anxiety over the last couple days – the excitement just never goes away to get back out there with the guys – so I probably wasted too much energy thinking about it and anticipating it,” Szydlowski said. “But to be able to come back and get a win tonight, it was awesome.”

Gorsuch stopped 29 of 32 shots in a battle of great goaltending with Harvey, who hadn't played since Nov. 27.

“I thought the two big guys that we had been missing made a big difference,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That was Harvey with some of the big plays he made, that was the difference on the scoreboard and he's going to give you a chance to win every single game. And Szyd recorded his 500th professional point and that's what he's good for. He's typically a point a game and that point a game was the difference tonight. We had a lot of great performances, but those two are targeted in on.”

The Wings' Kyle Blaney opened the scoring off a rebound 6:52 into the second period. Anthony Petruzzelli tied it with a 10-foot shot at 10:43.

McIvor made it 2-1 with a shot from the right circle 5:36 into the third period, after a Harper check caused a Kalamazoo turnover along the opposite boards to set up Szydlowski for a crossing pass. Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor tied it with a 20-foot shot at 18:18.

