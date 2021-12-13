Komets legend Len Thornson, 7-time IHL MVP, dead at 88

Len Thornson was the greatest player in the history of the Komets. And that says a lot, considering the team's 70 years of history, but it doesn't say enough.

He was also quite probably the greatest player in the history of minor-league hockey, a fixture in the Fort Wayne community and a great ambassador for the sport – never one to gloat about accomplishments that included seven MVP awards in the International Hockey League, playoff championships in 1963 and 1965, team records for career points in the regular season (1,219) and playoffs (127) that stand to this day, or having his No. 11 hang from the rafters at Memorial Coliseum.

Thornson died Sunday at 88. He had been in hospice care.

“He was always a team man,” late broadcaster Bob Chase had said of Thornson, who played for the Komets from 1957 to 1969. “He never was a me-guy, me-guy, me-guy. In fact, he was always very modest about his accomplishments.”

If Thornson, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, had played in a different era, he might have become a household name among hockey fans because of his playmaking and ability to read the game like perhaps no one else who has skated at the Coliseum.

But he played in the era of the NHL's Original Six, when the rules were such that the Montreal Canadiens could squat on his rights in perpetuity.

“It seemed in those days if you didn't make it by the time you were 23, 24, they weren't interested,” Thornson had said. “Then you played in the (American Hockey League) or the IHL.”

If the Canadiens weren't so dominant, winning eight Stanley Cups during his Fort Wayne playing days, that might have also affected Thornson's chances of making their NHL roster. But as well as he performed in training camps, there just never seemed to be an opening and annually Montreal would send him back to the Summit City.

“You look at who we had (in Fort Wayne): Eddie Long, Len Ronson, Con Madigan, John Ferguson. Those guys all stayed here for a while,” Thornson said. “Norm Waslawski should have been a National Leaguer. The difference in the two (leagues) in those days was not a great deal.”

If this bothered Thornson, he didn't let it show, instead embracing the foundation the K's were building with players such as Lionel Repka, Chuck Adamson and Reggie Primeau.

“You were always trying for a position on the (Canadiens') fourth line. But the way it worked out, ... how could you regret it?” said Thornson, who was the IHL's all-time leading scorer until 2000 when Jock Collander passed him. Had an eye injury not ended Thornson's career at 36, Collander may not have ever had the chance.

“It was a faceoff and the stick just came straight up and hit me in the eye. I tried to come back that year a little bit, but I had no depth perception,” said Thornson, who still had 15 goals and 50 points in 46 games his final season of 1968-69, finishing his Komets career with 412 goals and 1,219 points in 763 regular-season games.

In the playoffs, Thornson had 53 goals and 74 points – both K's records – in 92 games.

Many players of Thornson's era set down roots in Fort Wayne, something he appreciated and something that continues to this day, but Thornson set the standard for scoring that many franchise greats, such as Terry McDougall, Colin Chin, Colin Chaulk and Shawn Szydlowski, could only try to match.

“Probably the best thing I was able to do was I was, maybe, an exceptional passer,” Thornson said. “I was an opportune guy around the net, too, but I think the biggest thing was, I could handle the puck long enough to make the pass. And we had good wingers who could put the puck in the net.”

Chase used to talk about Thornson's ability to set up goal-scoring teammates, such as Merv Dubchak, with deft passes from along the boards.

“He had a style about himself that was so unassuming, it belied the fact all these talents were resting in one body,” Chase said.

Repka agreed.

“One thing I noticed about him was he was faster on his skates than people gave him credit for. And there was no one who could stick handle the way he could,” Repka said. “He was just a leader. We all looked up to him.”

jcohn@jg.net