Graber's versatility vital to K's

Really, about the only thing Will Graber hasn't done this season for the Komets is play goalie. He's been a defenseman, a center, even a wing. He's quarterbacked the power play, taken key faceoffs, leads the team in goals (six) and points (17), and he has a plus-14 rating in 14 games.

An argument can be made that Graber has been the MVP – of the entire league.

“He's just an unbelievable player,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I mean, he's a great human being. He understands the game, and he's extremely smart. I almost feel guilty because we've been using him everywhere, we've been switching him all the time, and it's not exactly fair to him. But his talent level allows him to be successful no matter what position we play him.”

The reigning champion Komets are 12-6-2 – their .650 winning percentage is third best among the ECHL's 27 teams – despite being ravaged by call-ups, injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and other illnesses. The Komets have played with as many as nine defensemen and few as seven forwards, when a normal ratio would be six defensemen to 10 forwards, and at times they've had less than half their optimal lineup.

Graber's versatility has been crucial; he's spent roughly 60% of his time at center, 32% as a defenseman and 8% as a wing.

“It's incredible and you don't see this too often,” forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “A guy like that, he's a very special player. He can play both ends of the ice and that he's still able to produce offensively like that, whether he's on forward or defense, it's quite the show to watch.”

Graber has at least a point in six of his last seven games, totaling four goals and 11 points. The Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 and 7-3 last weekend – scoring five unanswered goals in the third period of the latter game – and the teams meet at 8 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum.

Truth be told, even though he's generally considered a defenseman, Graber is naturally a center. A native of Longmont, Colorado, he was a center throughout juniors (for Sioux Falls, Muskegon and Fargo of the United States Hockey League). He played at Dartmouth from 2016 to 2020, spending time as a defensemen as a freshman and again as a senior.

He was signed by the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears, the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals, in 2020 and the organization and saw a better future for the 6-foot-5 Graber as a blue-liner. He played 20 games with the Bears last season, scoring one goal and four points, and he had one assist in 11 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Graber, 25, was re-signed by the Bears last summer and assigned to Fort Wayne.

“It's definitely handy,” he said of his versatility. “It's something that I think I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to step into different spots and show what I can do in different situations. I mean, I think wherever I can help the team and hopefully help us win some games here.”

With teams struggling to manage COVID-19 cases, Graber is probably going to keep bouncing from position to position.

“You have to mentally prepare a little differently, as far as what your pregame thoughts are, though it's nothing too drastic,” Graber said of sliding from center to defenseman and back. “A bigger adjustment was (recently) playing wing; I've never really played wing, so it was relinquishing some of the defensive responsibilities and not worrying so much about that.”

The Komets play their next seven games at the Coliseum – they face Cincinnati and Saturday and Sunday – and it's a crucial time in a tough Central Division.

“We're using (Graber) to fill all the holes when we've been missing all the bodies, and he hasn't missed a beat. He's been at the forefront of all of our success when he's been in the lineup,” Boudreau said. “For us, we've just extremely appreciative to have somebody like that, somebody so willing to play any position or do anything that the coach asks. It's those type of players that you know when they're on the roster, you've got something special and you've got to make hay while they're here.”

Notes: Defenseman Matt Murphy has returned to the Komets from Providence of the AHL. But forward Stephen Harper was recalled to Chicago of the AHL.

