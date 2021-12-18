All-time great on Komets' minds

The referee took the first one away. On the second, there was no question. The third was OK, too.

So it wasn't really a hat trick, but Anthony Petruzzelli still had a heck of a Friday night – he scored two goals and had one overturned on video review – as the Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 in front of 5,734 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets (13-6-2) swept three consecutive games from the Wings (11-9-0).

The team had a pregame ceremony to honor Len Thornson, widely regarded as the franchise's all-time greatest player, who died Sunday at 88.

It had an impact on what transpired.

“There were a lot of storylines tonight, but none bigger than playing for our beloved Komet, Len Thornson,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I believe our guys really embodied the type of game that it was and how much it meant to organization and the fans. I thought they went through a wall, just to show how much it meant to us here tonight.”

Petruzzelli has four goals in the last three games, giving him six goals and 12 points in 21 games this season. Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey stopped 27 of 29 shots.

“We talked about it in the room and a couple of guys, like me and (Shawn Szydlowski), have been around long enough that we had the pleasure to meet (Thornson) a couple of times,” Petruzzelli said. “Just knowing the history and legacy that he left in Fort Wayne, it was definitely a thought that we had to go out there and play the right way. That guy, he came in and played every single night, hard, and I never got to see it personally but there are all the stories you hear about how good a teammate and how good a player he was, and how he put his heart on the line for Fort Wayne every night.”

Matthew Barnaby had a goal and an assist for the Komets, who had won 3-2 and 7-3 last weekend at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The Wings' Tanner Sorenson opened the scoring on the Wings' first sho t, 3:25 into the first period, after the Komets turned over the puck in the neutral zone.

Petruzzelli appeared to tie it when he got to a missed Zach Tolkinen shot behind the Kalamazoo net, then slipped a wraparound just inside the goalpost at 10:15, but referee Alexander Ross determined through video review the puck hadn't fully crossed the goal line.

It didn't take Petruzzelli long to respond with a shot that couldn't be questioned: On the next shift, he stripped Kyle Blaney of the puck in the neutral zone, skated in alone on goalie Jet Greaves and flung a backhand shot into the net at 10:31.

Barnaby used great hand-eye coordination to make it 2-1 at 6:55 of the second period, when he was along the boards and whapped the puck out of mid-air so it skipped past Greaves' stick, all after Fort Wayne's Matt Murphy fought to keep the puck in the offensive zone.

Petruzzelli made it 3-1 by getting to a rebound and snapping it in from 12 feet out 6:50 into the third period, though Ross used video review to verify Barnaby hadn't interfered with Greaves on the play. The Wings' Giovanni Vallati answered off the rebound of an Andrew DeBrincat shot a 9:48.

Fort Wayne's Oliver Cooper had an empty-net goal at 17:41.

Greaves stopped 30 of 33 shots. Both teams were 0 for 4 on power plays.

Notes: The Komets' backup goalie, Bailey Brkin, was called up to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Fort Wayne-native Alex Zion was the emergency backup.

