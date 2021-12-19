Fight helps Komets salvage point

Sometimes you can just tell a fight is going to get a team going. That was the case when the Komets' Oliver Cooper scrapped with the Cincinnati Cyclones' Lukas Craggs late in what had been a woeful second period for Fort Wayne on Saturday night.

Indeed, the Komets were fired up for the third, their offensive buzzing and their bodies doling out checks. Goals from Will Graber and Cooper ensured the Komets got a valuable point for the standings, even if Cincinnati's Yushiro Hirano scored in the 3-on-3 overtime to cement a 4-3 victory for the Cyclones in front of 6,126 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“There was a team realization that we weren't playing our game. We had taken our foot off the gas. I can understand, but we just couldn't accept it as a coaching staff. There was a lot of emotion,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets have been battling through myriad call-ups, injuries and illnesses.

His team had fallen behind 3-1 thanks to second-period goals by Nick Boka and Hirano, as the Cyclones had 19 of the period's 22 shots, in the first of back-to-back games between the teams here.

In the third period, the Komets had 11 of the first 14 shots, including a goal from Graber on a shot from between the circles that ricocheted off the crossbar and the left post before barely going over the goal line at 8:54.

Cooper tied it during a power play at 10:20.

“The second we pulled up our socks and played Komet hockey, that's when we absolutely dominated and that's what we were used to,” Boudreau said. “And it all started with the Cooper fight at the end of the second. ... We just kept going shift after shift, and unfortunately we couldn't close it out in overtime.”

The Komets (13-6-3), who are on a 3-0-1 run, should give much thanks to their goaltender, Samuel Harvey, who kept them in it early and finished with 34 saves.

“I think we weren't playing our best game in the first or the second periods,” said Fort Wayne's Shawn Boudrias, who had a goal and an assist. “Ben told us also that we had to play more physical. And when Cooper fought, it just changed everything. We started hitting everybody. We want to keep the puck and they kept throwing it to us, and we just want to keep getting opportunities to score.”

For Cincinnati (13-11-0), Mat Robson stopped 25 shots.

Notes: The referee was Alexander Ross. ... Komets goalie Bailey Brkin returned after spending a game with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. ... The Komets were without Connor Jones (wrist), Josh Owings (upper body), and Bailey Conger (COVID-19), while Matthew Boudens, Blake Siebenaler and Drake Rymsha remained in the AHL.

jcohn@jg.net