Franke expects to sign players leaving college

The deadline for players to return from overseas leagues to play in the ECHL passed Tuesday and the Komets opted not to sign anyone. Instead, the Komets plan to find reinforcements from the amateur ranks.

“Slowly, there will be more guys available from those areas like the Canadian universities,” said general manager David Franke, who hopes to announce the signing of a rookie forward today. “As their seasons wind down, if they don't make the playoffs or aren't looking to do more schooling, players will start to become more available and we've had success with those types of guys.”

The Komets have recently added amateurs Mario Culina, Darien Kielb and Gabriel Belley-Pelletier.

Managing the roster this season has been an unprecedented nightmare for Franke and coach Ben Boudreau, thanks to the myriad call-ups caused by the pandemic and, now, a slew of injuries. On Tuesday, the Komets were trying to figure out the availability of forwards Connor Jones (hand), Shawn Boudrias (ribs), Shawn Szydlowski (undisclosed), Matthew Barnaby (ankle) and Zach Pochiro (illness), plus defensemen Kielb (undisclosed) and Willie Corrin (illness), for a crucial set of games this week.

The Komets (22-16-6) begin a slate of four games in five nights at 7:30 p.m. today, when they play host to the Kalamazoo Wings (24-18-0) at Memorial Coliseum, and they're hoping to have back Jones, who has missed the last six games, and Pochiro, who had seven goals and 20 points in 16 games before sitting out the last two.

Fort Wayne is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday. There was frustration over the way that game ended; an officiating error put the Komets in a 5-on-3 short-handed situation, instead of a 4-on-3, when Sean Josling netted the winner. But more than anything, the night reinforced the Komets' belief that they are never out of games. Despite missing a bevy of top players, and finishing the game three men short of a full lineup, they rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to salvage a point in the standings. Third-period comebacks have become the Komets' stock in trade.

“I think there's just always a belief,” defenseman Marcus McIvor said. “A lot of the guys in that dressing room believe in each other. You're never out of a game, and that's why you play 60 minutes of hockey. And with that belief and guys always believing we have a chance, it just helps. Obviously, in an ideal world, we wouldn't have to come back, but we have been. If you can do it, it just shows you've got a lot of resilience.”

Based on their .568 winning percentage, the Komets are in fourth place in the closely compacted Central Division that has Toledo in first at .726, Wheeling second at .580, Kalamazoo third at .571 and Cincinnati fifth at .556. The top four of the division's seven teams will qualify for the playoffs. The ECHL will likely use winning percentage to determine the final standings, assuming not all league teams play all their scheduled games because of the pandemic. The Central Division's teams are expected to play full slates, though, and if you do its standings by points, the Komets are in fourth, 11 points back of Toledo.

The Komets play host to Toledo (29-10-3) on Friday, Tulsa (24-19-2, .556) on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday.

Notes: For tonight's game, season-ticket holders can exchange unused tickets at the Coliseum box office for extra tickets. ... Friday's game will be Report Card Night: Students who take a report card or letter from a teacher showing an A or equivalent grade will get a free ticket.

jcohn@jg.net