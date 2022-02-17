K's advantage is disadvantage

The Komets aren't necessarily looking to score goals when they're on the penalty kill. But they have a habit of doing it anyway.

Oliver Cooper scored twice on the same Kalamazoo Wings power play – at the end of a breakaway rush and also a 2-on-1 rush with Will Graber serving a tripping penalty – and finished with three points in a 6-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings in front of an announced crowd of 5,320 at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night.

“I think you can draw from experience, the guys who have been on the penalty kill and have been here for a while, or played a little while, and it's a complete and total buy-in. One of the big things is we don't like to attack unless we have a clear scoring chance,” said coach Ben Boudreau, noting the times the Komets will shrug off some open ice to backtrack and kill time off a power-play clock.

“If we have an opportunity to get to the net and create a scoring chance, we want to do that. When we're playing well and having success, everyone's bought into a game plan, and I thought we saw a complete and total buy-in, especially on the penalty kill.”

Samuel Harvey stopped 31 of 34 shots for Fort Wayne (23-16-6). For Kalamazoo (24-19-0), Trevor Gorsuch foiled only 22 of 28 shots and was replaced after two periods by Jason Pawloski, who turned away all 13 he faced.

The Komets killed 2 of 3 opposing power plays, giving up a Justin Taylor goal after Harvey coughed up the puck behind his own net and couldn't get back in time to defend the crease. The Wings killed 1 of 2, giving up a goal to Tyler Busch, who atoned for an early shot that caromed off the crossbar.

The Komets also got goals from Graber, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush; Zach Tolkinen, on a shot from the right circle; and Kellen Jones, who went the length of the ice and swept the puck between Gorsuch's legs.

Fort Wayne's Connor Jones, back after a six-game absence with a hand injury, had two assists to compensate for an early turnover that set up a Matheson Iacopelli goal.

Ultimately, it was Cooper who starred after he'd failed to score a goal in 15 of his previous 16 games.

“It's a little foreign for me to score two goals like that, back to back, in that short a period (of time),” Cooper said. “I'll take them as they come, but I've got to credit to my teammates because they made that easy for me,”

The Komets have 10 short-handed goals, tied for third most in the ECHL. And their penalty kill ranks eighth among the ECHL's 27 teams at 83.2%.

“Honestly, I think our coaches give us a great game plan,” said Cooper, who has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season. “When we've got the opportunity to kind of be more aggressive and pressure the puck, we take advantage. Our main goal is to keep the puck out of our net and kill the penalty, but if we get the opportunity to go on offense we'll try to do so.”

Note: The Komets signed forward Keaton Jameson, 24, who had three goals and 16 points in 20 games this season with the University of Manitoba.

