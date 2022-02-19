Komets finished off by Walleye

The Komets couldn't have asked for a much better start, getting a goal from captain Anthony Petruzzelli just 11 seconds into the game Friday night.

But the finish was one they'd like to forget, a 6-3 loss to the archrival Toledo Walleye, which got two Matt Berry goals in front of 7,373 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“We didn't deserve it tonight,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought that everything (the Walleye) did, they were ready to go from the get-go tonight, even though we got the one 11 seconds in. We deserved exactly what we got and they deserved everything that they got, and they just flat out earned it.”

Fort Wayne's Lynden McCallum scored – just 13 seconds into the second period to tie it at 2 – and Zach Pochiro had a late one. Willie Corrin totaled three assists, but the Komets (23-17-6) fell to 3-4-2 against the league-leading Walleye (31-10-3) this season.

Samuel Harvey stopped 36 of 42 shots for Fort Wayne. For Toledo, Billy Christopoulos stopped 37 of 40.

“It's just about our level of compete all over the ice,” Petruzzelli said. “They were working really hard to win a lot of those one-on-one puck battles, and there was a huge difference because when you start losing those types of battles, it's hard to come back from.”

Petruzzelli's goal came after he won a race for the puck and smacked it high on Christopoulos. It wasn't a Komets record for fastest goal to start a game, however, as Jim Hrycuik had scored six seconds into a 7-4 victory over Des Moines on Jan. 31, 1973, in the International Hockey League.

The Walleye tied it with a Berry goal at 10:14; Harvey had made a couple of sprawling saves and Berry chipped the puck off target, but it caromed off Fort Wayne's Connor Corcoran and into an open net.

Toledo's Brett Boeing made it 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 18:57, after he'd intercepted a short McCallum pass along the Walleye's blue line to set up a breakaway rush. McCallum atoned by getting to a Kellen Jones pass behind the Toledo net and scoring on a wraparound to tie it early in the second period.

Berry scored a power-play goal at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 5:23, seconds after Fort Wayne was thwarted on a 3-on-2 rush at the other end. The Walleye took a 4-2 lead when a Ryan Lowney blue-line shot crept underneath Harvey's glove and Keeghan Howdeshell banged it in at 16:18.

Berry had a shot at an open net to complete his hat trick early in the third period, but Pochiro blocked it from his knees to keep Fort Wayne's deficit at two goals. It didn't stop the Walleye from taking a 5-2 lead eventually; Brandon Schultz scored on a one-timer at 9:22.

Notes: The Komets played without Connor Jones, whose wife gave birth to a son. Also out were Shawn Boudrias (ribs), Matthew Barnaby (ankle) and Darien Kielb (undisclosed). ... Turnstone is hosting the 14th annual Bob Chase Frostbite Sled Hockey Classic, named after the Komets' late broadcaster, today and Sunday at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. There will be nine teams from five states.

