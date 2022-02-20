Komets stick to game plan, win

Will Graber totaled four assists. Connor Jones had the winning goal in his return to the lineup. And captain Anthony Petruzzelli scored his career-high 18th goal of the season, which capped the Komets' 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in front of an announced crowd of 8,575 at Memorial Coliseum.

It was a solid, perhaps redemptive, Saturday night for the Komets after they'd been dominated by the rival Toledo Walleye in a 6-3 loss Friday at the Coliseum.

“I don't even know if I slept 90 minutes last night. There was nobody more disappointed with how we played (Friday), with the magnitude of the game, and it left a very bitter taste in our mouths,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

“We went out as a team this morning for a bite to eat, and talked about what we need to do to win, and I thought we put an emphasis on defense first tonight. We really clamped down. ... I thought that we played with a lot of passion and it was a great thing to see, as far as not playing great on Friday night and then finding a good team response on a Saturday.”

The Komets also got goals from Marcus McIvor, after some deft passing by Lynden McCallum and Graber in the offensive zone, and McCallum, who scored after Jones set him up with a cross-ice assist.

“We knew that we obviously needed to respond after last night there against Toledo,” McCallum said. “We wanted to stick to our game plan and have a little bit more buy-in. Just playing as a team is the big thing for us. We have a good group. We're really good when we play as a team and not very good when we don't. So I think that was the message tonight.”

Mario Culina stopped 38 of 40 shots for Fort Wayne (24-17-6). For Tulsa (24-21-3), Daniel Mannella turned away 33 of 37.

The Komets finish their set of four home games in five nights when they play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 5 p.m. today. The Komets defeated the Wings 6-3 on Wednesday.

“It's a huge game,” McCallum said. “The standings are tight and it's another divisional game against Kalamazoo. We've had a decent week so far, but it only stays a good week if we close it out the right way.”

Connor Jones had missed Friday's game because his wife, Stephanie, gave birth to a son, August Thomas. Jones' winning goal came on a shot from the left circle, after a Graber crossing pass, with the Komets skating short-handed. Fort Wayne has 11 short-handed goals, third most among the ECHL's 27 teams.

Tulsa got goals from Adam Pleskach and Darren McCormick.

Notes: It was the first meeting between the teams since Feb. 8, 2020, a 6-3 Oilers victory at the Coliseum. ... Tulsa's coach, Rob Murray, played for the Komets as a rookie in 1987-88. ... The referee was Logan Gruhl, son of former Komets player Scott Gruhl. ... Connor Corcoran was held out for precautionary reasons after suffering an injury on an early shot block. ... Willie Corrin's point-scoring streak came to an end at five games, during which he had eight points. ... ECHL referee Andrew Bruggeman will officiate the gold-medal game at the Olympics.

jcohn@jg.net