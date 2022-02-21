Harvey, Graber deliver big for K's

Two of the most spectacular sequences of the Komets' season – at opposite ends of the ice – highlighted a 5-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Goaltender Samuel Harvey made back-to-back highlight-reel stops early in the second period, diving to his left to thwart a Justin Taylor wraparound, losing his stick, then sprawling on the other side of the crease to turn away a Matheson Iacopelli shot.

Harvey finished with 36 saves – including six during a key penalty kill – but his stop of Iacopelli was only surpassed by what teammates Will Graber and Lynden McCallum pulled off the in the offensive end late in the second period: Stationed behind the Kalamazoo net, Graber chipped the puck over the crossbar and onto McCallum's stick for a shot from between the circles for a 3-2 lead.

“You don't try that pass unless you're oozing confidence,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “And right now, everything Graber seems to touch turns to gold and we don't want to stop that, obviously. The guy's flying high with confidence, smiles all the way around. His compete level is at an all-time high.”

Graber's pass was a version of a play pulled off by the Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras in an NHL game this season, except in that one the puck was one-timed in mid-air by Sonny Milano. On Sunday, Graber was aiming for Anthony Petruzzelli, who swung and missed, so the puck landed on the stick of McCallum, and he scored low on Trevor Gorsuch.

“I figured, I'm playing with confidence right now, so I figured I'd jut try it,” said Graber, who said it wasn't a play the team had worked on in practice. “I was looking for a pass off of either post, but they sealed off both of them. I saw Petey take a step back off the crease and tried to flip it to him. He missed it and (McCallum) was right there coming down the slot. It all worked out.”

Gorsuch stopped 25 of 30 shots, allowing late goals to Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro.

Fort Wayne (25-17-6) scored on both of its power plays, getting first-period goals from Graber and Connor Jones. Kalamazoo (24-22-0) was 1 for 3, failing to score on a four-minute power play, including two minutes of 5-on-3, while down a goal in the third period.

“(That penalty kill) was the difference in the game,” Boudreau said. “You've got five goals, a big (Tyler Busch vs. Justin Taylor) fight, a lot of great things that happened tonight. But to be honest, that was our bread and butter. They had a golden opportunity to get back in there. We really used that kill ... for momentum and went out there and created separation shortly thereafter. That was a momentum kill for us, like we've been able to scoring three short-handed goals this week.”

The Komets went 3-1-0 in their slate of four games in five nights, which included a 6-3 victory over Kalamazoo, a 6-3 loss to Toledo and a 4-2 victory over Tulsa.

The Wings got second-period goals from Raymond Brice and Tanner Sorenson.

