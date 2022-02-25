Versatile Graber has been spark for Komets

Will Graber's versatility has been well documented. He's played every position except goaltender, helping to keep the defending-champion Komets in contention – they're in third place in the Central Division heading into today's game against the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa.

The artistry of Graber's game has been on display lately, too, as he's ascended to No. 2 in ECHL scoring with 53 points, just four back of the Allen Americans' Chad Costello. However, Costello has played 12 more games than Graber.

“Graber is a hell of a player,” Fort Wayne forward Lynden McCallum said. “He's calm with the puck and he moves his feet. He's got great vision, and he's always looking to make plays. So he's pretty fun to play with.”

Graber's patience, as he's spent more and more time playing forward instead of defense in recent weeks, is something his teammates speak about often. And it was noteworthy last weekend.

During Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers, Graber led a 2-on-1 rush and waited for what seemed like an eternity before sending a crossing pass to Connor Jones for a goal. Graber goaded the defenseman, Nathan Larose, into sticking with him when he should have been covering Jones, and that forced the goalie out of position, too.

Graber was a forward in juniors but had been asked to play defense during two college seasons for Dartmouth and in the pros, so his knowledge of how defensemen think has helped him on plays like that Saturday goal.

“I try to wait guys out when I can and try to open up lanes. That's something I pride myself on, having composure with the puck, and I think if you can pick your spots to be patient then you can make (opponents) uncomfortable,” said Graber, who is in his second pro season and contracted to the Hersey Bears of the American Hockey League.

“If it's a situation where you're (an opposing defenseman), if you have to make the first move and are kept guessing, it's never a good feeling. I've been on the other side of that where you're playing against a guy, he's giving you different looks and you have to make the first move, and a lot of times you put yourself in a bad spot. I think that's my whole thought process and it's been working out so far.”

In Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings, Graber was stationed behind the opposing net, took his time and flipped the puck up and over the crossbar to set up McCallum for a goal. It was a variation of an assist the Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras pulled off in the NHL this season for a Sonny Milano goal, except Fort Wayne's Anthony Petruzzelli failed to make contact with the puck in mid-air before it landed on McCallum's stick.

Amazingly, it wasn't even a set play the Komets had polished.

“As a kid, you practice flipping pucks over the net and you mess around and stuff, but it's not something I'd say we'd practiced and practiced or anything like that,” Graber said. “It's just one of those things where you do it messing around in the summers, or after practice, but it wasn't a set play by any means.”

The Graber-to-McCallum goal was featured on ESPN's Top 10 Plays of the Day, at No. 4, and Graber was selected the ECHL's Player of the Week on Monday, after he'd totaled two goals and nine points in four games.

Graber has played 35 games this season and scored 14 goals. He's listed as a defenseman and leads all ECHL blue-liners with 53 points, 15 more than the player in second place, Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous. But the Komets haven't need him to be a defenseman lately and Graber the forward has been pivotal on faceoffs and using his 6-foot-5 frame in the offensive end.

With three victories in their last four games, and a lineup less affected by call-ups and injuries than earlier in the season, the Komets (25-17-2) are hopeful they can start gaining ground in the division with games today and Saturday against the Heartlanders (21-23-7).

“It kind of feels a little more in the locker room like it did a couple months ago, when we were rolling, and that's good,” Graber said. “We're trending in the right direction and everybody's buying in.”

Note: Blake Siebenaler is expected to rejoin the Komets after he was released by the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. He had one assist in 14 games there.

