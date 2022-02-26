Komets stumble in first visit to Iowa

The Komets' first-ever trip to Coralville, Iowa, didn't go well as they lost 4-2 to the expansion Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night.

Jake Smith scored two power-play goals for the Heartlanders, who were successful on 2 of 6 opportunities with the man-advantage. Fort Wayne was 0 for 5.

“We just played as a group of individuals tonight. Nobody was on the same page. We didn't play for each other. And selfish penalties ended up costing us the game,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

Samuel Harvey stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Komets. For Iowa, Corbin Kaczperski turned away 30 of 32, but his costly turnover set up Anthony Petruzzelli for a third-period short-handed goal. Lynden McCallum also scored for Fort Wayne (25-18-6).

An announced crowd of 2,412 was on hand at Xtream Arena, where the teams meet again tonight.

“That's one of the first things I said to (our players) after the game, was just about looking themselves in the mirror and asking if they committed to the team plan,” Boudreau said. “Tomorrow, we'll wake up and do our jobs to the best of our ability, try to get everybody back on the same page and learn from our mistakes.”

The Komets are 2-3-0 against the Heartlanders (22-23-7), who are on a five-game winning streak, a franchise record.

Iowa's Ben Sokay opened the scoring with a shot from between the circles 4:34 into the first period, but Harvey recovered to make a flurry of saves in the ensuing few minutes to keep Fort Wayne's deficit at 1-0.

McCallum tied it at 17:04, after getting to the rebound of his own shot from 45 feet out, but Iowa's Cole Stallard answered 54 seconds later by sneaking behind the defense and slipping the puck between Harvey's legs.

The Komets had 10 of the second period's first 15 shots on goal, but needed a big Harvey save on a Kris Bennett breakaway to keep their deficit at 2-1, the way it stayed until the third period.

Only 50 seconds into the third, with Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro in the penalty box for roughing, the Heartlanders took a 3-1 lead: Smith scored on a one-timer, after a cross-ice pass from Kaid Oliver, who had just had a shot blocked by Fort Wayne's Kellen Jones.

The Heartlanders got another power play, when Zach Tolkinen was penalized for interference, but a huge gaffe by Kaczperski set up the Komets for a short-handed tally.

The Iowa goalie, all the way at the side boards, sent a pass up ice that was intercepted by Petruzzelli and he scored from beyond the blue line at 5:17.

Petruzzelli, the Komets' captain, is on a seven-game point-scoring streak, during which he has four goals and seven points. The Komets have 12 short-handed goals, third most among the ECHL's 27 teams.

Yet another Fort Wayne penalty, on Willie Corrin for tripping, though the Komets felt the Iowa player had taken a dive, led to Smith scoring for a 4-2 lead at 11:06.

