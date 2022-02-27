K's can't overcome another slow start

On back-to-back nights, a similar script played out for the Komets: They suffered from a poor start, took some bad penalties and couldn't make anything happen on their power play against the Iowa Heartlanders.

The result Saturday night was a 6-2 loss at Coralville, Iowa, where the Heartlanders' Josh Koepplinger scored twice and the Komets' Zach Pochiro had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick – a goal, an assist and a fight – in a game that had a bevy of third-period fisticuffs.

The Komets (25-19-6) were 0 for 5 on power plays, and are 0 for 22 with the man-advantage this season against the Heartlanders.

Iowa scored on 2 of 3 power plays, and got two goals in four-on-four action, in front of an announced crowd of 2,654 at Xtream Arena. Against the Heartlanders (23-23-7), an expansion team that has won six straight, the Komets are 2-4-0.

The Komets' starting goaltender, Samuel Harvey, stopped 8 of 12 shots through one period. His replacement, Mario Culina, thwarted 10 of 12.

For Iowa, Corbin Kaczperski turned away 29 of 31 shots, a night after he stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Komets.

The Heartlanders needed just 12 shots on goal to take a 4-0 lead through the first 18:43.

It took only 1:05 for the Heartlanders to take a 1-0 lead, Zach White scoring after a Ryan Kuffner pass from behind the Fort Wayne net. The Komets didn't get a shot on goal through 7:10, despite having a 2-minute power play. Iowa's Ben Sokay made it 2-0 at 13:08, off the rebound of a shot by Cole Stallard, who had raced around Connor Corcoran to take a shot on Harvey as they teams skated four-on-four.

The Heartlanders took a 3-0 lead on Kaid Oliver's power-play goal at 17:37, after Kris Bennett's pass from behind the next set him up at the left goalpost.

Bennett made it 4-0 just 1:06 later, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play into an open net, as the teams skated four-on-four.

Pochiro scored 2:01 into the second period, redirecting a blue-line shot by Kylor Wall, but a Wall turnover in his own end set up Koepplinger for a goal and 5-1 lead at 14:53. The Komets' Corcoran answered with a rocketing 50-foot shot at 17:14.

The Komets got a 4-minute power play when Connor Russell high-sticked Will Graber 4:03 into the third period, but Fort Wayne mustered only one shot on goal during the advantage.

After a fight between Pochiro and Jeff Solow, Koepplinger scored a power-play goal off a rebound for a 6-2 lead at 8:25.

In the third period, Lynden McCallum fought Bennett; Tyler Busch fought Riese Zmolek, after the latter had punched Graber in the back of the head while he was on the ice; Shawn Boudrias took on Adrien Beraldo; Willie Corrin fought Luke Nogard; Wall fought Russell; and Blake Siebenaler took on Stallard.

