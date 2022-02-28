'Loogie' led to Komets' fight

Komets defenseman Willie Corrin alleged that the Iowa Heartlanders' Luke Nogard spat in his mouth, precipitating a fight between the two, Saturday night in Coralville, Iowa.

There were seven fights in the third period of the Heartlanders' 6-2 victory, and the teams combined for 168 penalty minutes.

“We were talking at the blue line, face to face, and he just hocked a loogie right in my mouth. That's why it all started,” Corrin said via text message early Sunday.

Corrin was particularly concerned given the pandemic and since has young children at home.

The ECHL didn't respond to a query from The Journal Gazette on if there would be an investigation. No other discipline was announced Sunday, not unusual since neither the Komets nor Heartlanders played that day. The league could review several incidents from the game, which had six misconducts, including Iowa's Riese Zmolek driving Will Graber's head into the ice, sparking a fight between Zmolek and Tyler Busch.

