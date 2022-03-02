Cooper willing to do dirty work for Komets

Oliver Cooper has scored 13 goals in his two-season career, three of them game-winners for the Komets. But the thing about Cooper is, even if he's not scoring, he always seems to impact games. The forward hits, plays defense, wreaks havoc in front of the opposing net, and even fights.

It can be easier to find players who score than those willing to do the dirty work, so it's no surprise Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau likes players of Cooper's ilk.

“It's the little things that somebody has to do to make it a winning team,” Boudreau said. “You're always going to get noticed when you're scoring goals and putting up points, but it's the little things like blocking shots or being a defensive forward with big hits. (Cooper) has been fighting for us. He's been doing everything. ... You know what he brings every game, and he's heart and soul, and he's a guy that everybody loves.”

Cooper has eight goals and 22 points in 33 games this season, including a remarkable performance Feb. 16, when he had two short-handed goals on the same penalty kill, plus an assist, in a 6-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum.

He played sparingly last season out of the University of New Brunswick, totaling two goals and four points in 17 regular-season games, but he showed a knack for making big plays at particularly opportune times. As the Komets captured the Kelly Cup, Cooper had three goals and four points in eight playoff games.

“Me personally, I don't base my game on points,” said Cooper, 26, who is 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. “I base my game on creating space for my teammates, getting the puck in (the offensive zone) and getting the puck out (of the defensive zone). I just want to be hard to play against, try to get under guys' skin.

“So when the points come, it's great, but I don't base my game off of that. As long as our team's rolling, and we're getting the two points, that's all that matters at the end of the day.”

The Komets (25-19-6) seemed to be rolling until last weekend, when they lost 4-2 and 6-2 to the expansion Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa, dropping to fourth place in the Central Division. The Komets play host to the Tulsa Oilers (25-23-3) at 7:30 p.m. today at the Coliseum.

Notes: Goaltender Jiri Patera has been reassigned to the Komets from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Also, the Komets traded defenseman Gabriel Belley-Pelletier to the Trois-Rivières Lions for an undisclosed amount of cash.

jcohn@jg.net