Defenseman's hat trick saves K's in OT win

Connor Corcoran has one of the most impressive shots in the ECHL. And that was certainly on display Wednesday night, when the defenseman had a hat trick to propel the Komets to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers in front of 5,161 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Corcoran forced overtime with only 17 seconds remaining in the third period, accepting a Will Graber pass and sending a shot rocketing into the top of the net. It came during a power play – Tulsa's Alex Kromm had been penalized for tripping – on a night referee John Lindner awarded only three man-advantages.

In overtime, Corcoran and Graber fought off three Tulsa players in the corner and Graber slipped a pass out to Corcoran, who swiveled, shot from the bottom of the right circle and sent the puck between the legs of netminder Daniel Mannella.

“Honestly, I thought the puck was going to come out pretty quickly and I'd be on a little breakaway, but it kind of died with all the snow in the corner there,” Corcoran said. “So I just had to scoop it, throw it on net and change, and I was pretty lucky that it slipped in the 5-hole there.”

Corcoran is the first Komets defenseman with a hat trick since Frankie DeAngelis on Feb. 24, 2012, in the Central Hockey League. Corcoran hadn't accomplished the feat since youth hockey.

“It was unbelievable, especially having the whole group of guys come down to the corner in the end to (congratulate me). It was just an unbelievable feeling,” said Corcoran, who has 15 goals and 31 points in 35 games.

The Komets were coming off two of their worst games of the season – 4-2 and 6-2 to the Iowa Heartlanders on the road – and desperately needed a victory after falling to fourth place in the Central Division.

“That shot of Corcoran's can be the difference between going on a three-game losing streak and maybe starting a winning streak of our own. There's a big sense of relief,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought we played well enough to win. We didn't get some bounces, but we had some Grade-A chances. We stuck with it for (more than) 60 minutes and good things happen to teams that play the same way all the way to the end.”

Drake Rymsha, a forward, returned to the Komets on Wednesday from Hershey of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he'd totaled seven assists in 32 games since his Nov. 9 call-up. In six games with Fort Wayne, he has one goal and four points, though he was scoreless against the Oilers.

Jiri Patera, who returned Tuesday from Henderson of the AHL, stopped 24 of 27 shots for Fort Wayne (26-19-6), giving up goals to Dylan Sadowy, Kromm and Maxim Golod – each for one-goal Oilers leads. For Tulsa (25-24-3), Mannella stopped 22 of 26 shots, allowing a goal to Blake Siebenaler.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 2 power plays. Tulsa was 0 for 1.

