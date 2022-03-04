Rookie flourishing here, just as Komets expected

During the first couple months of the season, Komets management would talk quietly behind the scenes about a player named Lynden McCallum. He had never played for the team and was in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights, but the Komets felt confident McCallum would eventually be in Fort Wayne.

He arrived Jan. 14, got an assist that night and has been a steady contributor since. In 20 games, he has 11 goals and 18 points.

“It's been awesome here,” McCallum, the 22-year-old rookie said. “I've been treated super well. The guys are great. Everyone was super friendly when I got here and made me feel very welcome, and I'm extremely thankful for that.”

McCallum has had two-goal games three times with the Komets (26-19-6). Over his last seven games, he's got four goals and seven points.

“It's obviously nice to try and find ways to contribute offensively,” he said. “I think I just need to kind of try and keep playing hard and playing the right way. And that (scoring) will hopefully look after itself.”

McCallum had one goal and four points 17 games for Henderson, one tier up in the Vegas Golden Knights' minor-league system, but the Komets can be excused their impatience to get him to Fort Wayne. The Komets were actually the ones who found McCallum, recommending him to the Silver Knights after he'd lit it up last season for the junior-level Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League, where he had 21 goals and 27 points in 22 games.

The Silver Knights signed McCallum after he impressed during AHL training camp and the first five games of their regular season. The Komets and Silver Knights were decimated by injuries and call-ups – trickle down from the COVID-19 pandemic as the NHL had taxi squads – and that may have kept McCallum in the AHL when he needed a little more seasoning in the ECHL.

The pace of play at the ECHL level is a little slower and that's allowed McCallum to produce more offensively. But he's focused on honing the on-ice details heading into the game at 7:15 p.m. today against the ECHL-leading Toledo Walleye (34-12-3) in Toledo.

“I think, obviously, new team and new league, things are going to be different,” he said. “But the biggest thing, I think, is just have a good attitude about it. Obviously, just try to come to the rink and work hard every day and know that things aren't going to be perfect, you've just got to stick with it and try and do the right things day in and day out. That's what I've been trying to do.”

McCallum, a native of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, has excelled on special teams with five goals and eight points on power plays. But he's had some costly turnovers, is minus-5 and has taken eight minor penalties. These are things he's working on to try and get back to the AHL.

“There were definitely some areas where I could improve, after seeing what that (AHL) level is like, and so I had some talks with (Henderson) before coming here and things they'd like to see me do and add into my game,” McCallum said. “That's been a focus for me, trying to improve on those things, and I think I'm getting better at them, but I still need to keep working at it.”

