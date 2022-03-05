'Total team effort' sinks Walleye

An 8-3 victory over the league-leading Toledo Walleye, in Toledo on Friday was chock-full of impressiveness for the defending-champion Komets, who needed to send a statement to their archrival that they're still very much a factor this season.

Shawn Boudrias, who had gone five games without a point, scored twice. Drake Rymsha was impacting things all over the ice and had two goals and an assist. Willie Corrin had one of the prettiest goals of the season, slithering his way through three defenders before going top-shelf with a third-period shot. Samuel Harvey stopped 28 of 31 shots.

“You can look up and down the lineup and you don't look at anyone in particular and say, 'He was the reason we won the game.' Everybody had contributions one way or the other – offensively, defensively, in the net. I thought it was a complete and total team effort,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose team had lost its previous four meetings with the Walleye.

The Komets (27-19-6, .577 winning percentage), who are in fourth place in the Central Division, have only 20 games remaining to make up ground on the Walleye (34-13-3, .710). But the Komets improved to 4-4-2 in the season series.

“It's pretty fun winning versus a big team like Toledo,” Boudrias said. “Just playing against a team like that, all of the rivalry that I've heard of, it's a different game and just winning against them gives you a really good feeling.”

Fort Wayne has gone 4-2-0 since a 6-3 loss to the Walleye on Feb. 18 at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets have a pivotal game at 7:30 p.m. today against third-place Cincinnati (28-20-3, .578).

“The result (Friday) is fantastic, but I think I'm feeling great as a coach because of the way we achieved that result,” said Boudreau, whose Komets led 3-1 at the first intermission.

Toledo came in as the ECHL's best team in first periods, outscoring opponents 58-37, and the Komets were among the league's worst, getting outscored 61-51.

“Something we'd talked about was figuring it out on the road and being ready to start,” Boudreau said. “That was something we paid a lot of attention to this past week in practice, and I thought we had the commitment from the group to dive in and work on those details.”

Toledo's starting goaltender, Billy Christopoulos, stopped 16 of 22 shots. In the third period, Kaden Fulcher stopped 9 of 11 for the Walleye, which had a crowd of 7,877 on hand at the Huntington Center.

“We're trying to go forward, so just having a good first period, that brings us momentum,” Boudrias said. “We want to make ourselves ready for the start of the game. Like you could see today, we were ready and we just kept going and going, and we just took advantage.”

The Komets also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro and Oliver Cooper.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays. Toledo was 2 for 3, getting two Brandon Hawkins goals and a John Albert short-handed tally.

jcohn@jg.net